https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/spief-opens-new-horizons-for-foreign-investors-in-the-russian-market---expert-1124249597.html

SPIEF Opens New Horizons for Foreign Investors in the Russian Market - Expert

SPIEF Opens New Horizons for Foreign Investors in the Russian Market - Expert

Sputnik International

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) sends a clear signal to the world: Russia is an influential power with strong growth potential, actively seeking to expand multilateral cooperation, Egyptian economic expert Hanan Ramsis tells Sputnik.

2026-06-03T15:24+0000

2026-06-03T15:24+0000

2026-06-03T15:24+0000

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Key topics on this year's agenda:Delegates are paying special attention to overcoming crises affecting global trade and supply chains, Ramsis notes.She also points out that the Russian economy has shown high adaptability to geopolitical pressure, supported by well‑calibrated monetary policy that has ensured domestic stability and strengthened the country's self‑sufficiency in strategically important sectors.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/spief-2026-contributes-to-global-economic-power-shift-from-west-to-east--expert-1124246208.html

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