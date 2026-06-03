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SPIEF Opens New Horizons for Foreign Investors in the Russian Market - Expert
SPIEF Opens New Horizons for Foreign Investors in the Russian Market - Expert
Sputnik International
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) sends a clear signal to the world: Russia is an influential power with strong growth potential, actively seeking to expand multilateral cooperation, Egyptian economic expert Hanan Ramsis tells Sputnik.
2026-06-03T15:24+0000
2026-06-03T15:24+0000
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Key topics on this year's agenda:Delegates are paying special attention to overcoming crises affecting global trade and supply chains, Ramsis notes.She also points out that the Russian economy has shown high adaptability to geopolitical pressure, supported by well‑calibrated monetary policy that has ensured domestic stability and strengthened the country's self‑sufficiency in strategically important sectors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/spief-2026-contributes-to-global-economic-power-shift-from-west-to-east--expert-1124246208.html
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SPIEF Opens New Horizons for Foreign Investors in the Russian Market - Expert

15:24 GMT 03.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankSPIEF 2026
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
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The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) sends a clear signal to the world: Russia is an influential power with strong growth potential, actively seeking to expand multilateral cooperation, Egyptian economic expert Hanan Ramsis tells Sputnik.
Key topics on this year's agenda:
Fighting inflation
Strengthening food security
Developing the agricultural sector
The future of energy sector
Delegates are paying special attention to overcoming crises affecting global trade and supply chains, Ramsis notes.
She also points out that the Russian economy has shown high adaptability to geopolitical pressure, supported by well‑calibrated monetary policy that has ensured domestic stability and strengthened the country's self‑sufficiency in strategically important sectors.
“Such a large international presence at SPIEF clearly confirms Russia's authority on the global stage - despite all current challenges,” Ramsis concludes.
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
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SPIEF 2026 Contributes to Global Economic Power Shift From West to East — Expert
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