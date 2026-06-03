https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/tehran-says-condemns-us-strikes-on-qeshm-island-reiterates-irans-right-to-defend-itself-1124244555.html

Iran Condemns US Strikes on Qeshm, Accuses Kuwait and Bahrain of Complicity

Iran Condemns US Strikes on Qeshm, Accuses Kuwait and Bahrain of Complicity

Sputnik International

Tehran condemns the US strikes on Qeshm Island and the attack on an Iranian tanker, reiterating Iran's right to defend itself, and blames Kuwait and Bahrain for complicity, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-06-03T08:27+0000

2026-06-03T08:27+0000

2026-06-03T09:11+0000

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"The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the aggressive actions of the US army, which attacked an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as carried out an attack from the territory of regional countries on a communications tower on the island of Qeshm on Wednesday," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also recalled the country's right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity using all available means, and pointed to the direct responsibility of Kuwait and Bahrain in connection with the incident, the statement read.Earlier in the day, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it conducted “self‑defense strikes” on Qeshm Island, a strategic Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz, after intercepting what it described as Iranian drones and ballistic missiles aimed at regional neighbours.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/us-and-iran-exchange-new-strikes--tanker-hit-bases-targeted-1124242606.html

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