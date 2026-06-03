https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/trump-says-iran-naval-blockade-unlikely-to-last-until-september-1124245858.html
Trump Says No Need for US Ground Operation Against Iran
Trump Says No Need for US Ground Operation Against Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there is no need for a US ground operation against Iran.
2026-06-03T10:41+0000
2026-06-03T10:41+0000
2026-06-03T11:27+0000
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"We don't need boots on the ground now. Well, we did it, you know, we wiped out much of their military with just bombing," Trump said in an interview with the Pod Force One podcast when asked what a possible resumption of hostilities with Iran might look like, if necessary.Trump said that he considers it unlikely that the naval blockade imposed on Iran will be maintained until early September.Earlier, Trump said that the United States would maintain the naval blockade of Iran until a deal is signed.
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Trump Says No Need for US Ground Operation Against Iran
10:41 GMT 03.06.2026 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 03.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there is no need for a US ground operation against Iran.
"We don't need boots on the ground now. Well, we did it, you know, we wiped out much of their military with just bombing," Trump said in an interview with the Pod Force One podcast when asked what a possible resumption of hostilities with Iran might look like, if necessary.
Trump said that he considers it unlikely that the naval blockade imposed on Iran will be maintained until early September.
"I don’t know. I mean, I think it could be [closed through Labor Day], but I think it’s unlikely. I think that we’ll have it. I think this will resolve itself fairly quickly," Trump told the New York Post newspaper when asked if the naval blockade will be in force as of Labor Day on September 7.
Earlier, Trump said that the United States would maintain the naval blockade of Iran until a deal is signed.