https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/trump-says-iran-naval-blockade-unlikely-to-last-until-september-1124245858.html

Trump Says No Need for US Ground Operation Against Iran

Trump Says No Need for US Ground Operation Against Iran

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there is no need for a US ground operation against Iran.

2026-06-03T10:41+0000

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2026-06-03T11:27+0000

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"We don't need boots on the ground now. Well, we did it, you know, we wiped out much of their military with just bombing," Trump said in an interview with the Pod Force One podcast when asked what a possible resumption of hostilities with Iran might look like, if necessary.Trump said that he considers it unlikely that the naval blockade imposed on Iran will be maintained until early September.Earlier, Trump said that the United States would maintain the naval blockade of Iran until a deal is signed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/tehran-says-condemns-us-strikes-on-qeshm-island-reiterates-irans-right-to-defend-itself-1124244555.html

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