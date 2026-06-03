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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/turkiye-and-saudi-arabia-discuss-rail-link-to-bypass-strait-of-hormuz-1124250056.html
Turkiye and Saudi Arabia Discuss Rail Link to Bypass Strait of Hormuz
Turkiye and Saudi Arabia Discuss Rail Link to Bypass Strait of Hormuz
Sputnik International
The Turkish authorities are in talks with Saudi Arabia over the route of a railroad largely following the Hejaz Railway, with plans for the new line potentially to extend to Oman and serve as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Wednesday.
2026-06-03T15:56+0000
2026-06-03T15:56+0000
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"At the first stage, it is necessary to build a road from the Turkish border to Aleppo in Syria. There is already a built section from there to Damascus ... There is no railway on the section from the border of Jordan and Saudi Arabia; we are currently discussing the route with the Saudi side – whether the road will turn to Riyadh or bring it to Hijaz, as a result, the final goal – build a road to Oman. In fact, we are talking about bypassing the Strait of Hormuz," Uraloglu told the Anadolu news agency. The Hijaz region in western Saudi Arabia already has a high‑speed line between Mecca and Medina. In March, Uraloglu said Ankara was discussing with Damascus the restoration of the Hejaz Railway section that once connected the countries.
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Turkiye and Saudi Arabia Discuss Rail Link to Bypass Strait of Hormuz

15:56 GMT 03.06.2026
© AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
© AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza Akhoondi
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ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The Turkish authorities are in talks with Saudi Arabia over the route of a railroad largely following the Hejaz Railway, with plans for the new line potentially to extend to Oman and serve as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Wednesday.
"At the first stage, it is necessary to build a road from the Turkish border to Aleppo in Syria. There is already a built section from there to Damascus ... There is no railway on the section from the border of Jordan and Saudi Arabia; we are currently discussing the route with the Saudi side – whether the road will turn to Riyadh or bring it to Hijaz, as a result, the final goal – build a road to Oman. In fact, we are talking about bypassing the Strait of Hormuz," Uraloglu told the Anadolu news agency.
The Hijaz region in western Saudi Arabia already has a high‑speed line between Mecca and Medina.
In March, Uraloglu said Ankara was discussing with Damascus the restoration of the Hejaz Railway section that once connected the countries.

The Hejaz Railway was constructed by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century mainly for pilgrim traffic to Mecca and Medina. Today, only sections of it remain in operation in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
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