https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/us-needs-to-maintain-relations-with-russia-rubio-1124250985.html

US Needs to Maintain Relations with Russia - Rubio

US Needs to Maintain Relations with Russia - Rubio

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Washington should maintain relations and dialogue with Russia, regardless of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

2026-06-03T18:42+0000

2026-06-03T18:42+0000

2026-06-03T18:42+0000

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"At a minimum, we have to have relations and conversations with Russians, we just do," Rubio told a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing. "There are issues in our bilateral relations that have nothing to do with Ukraine." Rubio expressed belief that US-Russia relations will become friendlier and easier to manage once the Ukraine conflict is resolved.He claimed that the US is ready to resume mediation efforts on the Ukraine conflict."We are prepared to do so," Rubio replied when asked whether the Trump administration is ready to reengage.Rubio, however, highlighted that the US efforts so far have been "less than fruitful".Not Impartial at AllThe US is "clearly" on Kiev's side in negotiations to settle the conflict in Ukraine, Rubio pointed out.He added that the United States continues to sell weapons to Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program.That said, the United States remains ready to play any role in efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, Rubio insisted."We have been very involved in trying to get the two sides to the table. We have invested a lot of time in it, unfortunately. So, to this point, neither side has been willing to make concessions … necessary in order to bring peace about. We remain ready to play any role we can in that context of bringing a peace," he said.Things Could Get WorseThe situation around Ukraine has reached a dead end and is now threatening to worsen, Rubio said."It's sort of a stalemated, stagnated fight that now I think threatens to escalate," Rubio told a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/lavrov-informs-rubio-about-russian-strikes-on-military-facilities-in-kiev-moscow-1124186999.html

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