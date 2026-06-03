https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/us-spending-on-operation-against-iran-exceeds-100bln---tracking-data-1124242363.html
US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $100Bln - Tracking Data
US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $100Bln - Tracking Data
Sputnik International
The United States has already spent more than $100 billion on its military operation against Iran, despite the announced ceasefire, data on the Iran War Cost Tracker showed on Friday.
2026-06-03T03:16+0000
2026-06-03T03:16+0000
2026-06-03T04:43+0000
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The resource calculates funds needed for personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. Its methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress stating that the first six days cost $11.3 billion, with subsequent costs expected to run at $1 billion per day. In late April, the US Department of War estimated the costs of the operation at $25 billion, soon revising the assessment to $29 billion. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $100Bln - Tracking Data
03:16 GMT 03.06.2026 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 03.06.2026)
The United States has already spent more than $100 billion on its military operation against Iran, despite the announced ceasefire, data on the Iran War Cost Tracker showed.
The resource calculates funds needed for personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. Its methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress stating that the first six days cost $11.3 billion, with subsequent costs expected to run at $1 billion per day.
In late April, the US Department of War estimated the costs of the operation at $25 billion, soon revising the assessment to $29 billion.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.