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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/us-spending-on-operation-against-iran-exceeds-100bln---tracking-data-1124242363.html
US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $100Bln - Tracking Data
US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $100Bln - Tracking Data
Sputnik International
The United States has already spent more than $100 billion on its military operation against Iran, despite the announced ceasefire, data on the Iran War Cost Tracker showed on Friday.
2026-06-03T03:16+0000
2026-06-03T04:43+0000
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The resource calculates funds needed for personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. Its methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress stating that the first six days cost $11.3 billion, with subsequent costs expected to run at $1 billion per day. In late April, the US Department of War estimated the costs of the operation at $25 billion, soon revising the assessment to $29 billion. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/us-iran-deal-has-effectively-fallen-hostage-to-israels-prime-minister---expert-1124241522.html
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US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $100Bln - Tracking Data

03:16 GMT 03.06.2026 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 03.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin NavalThe aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval
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The United States has already spent more than $100 billion on its military operation against Iran, despite the announced ceasefire, data on the Iran War Cost Tracker showed.
The resource calculates funds needed for personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. Its methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress stating that the first six days cost $11.3 billion, with subsequent costs expected to run at $1 billion per day.
In late April, the US Department of War estimated the costs of the operation at $25 billion, soon revising the assessment to $29 billion.
President Donald Trump, left, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave as Netanyahu leaves the West Wing of the White House, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
Analysis
US-Iran Deal Has Effectively Fallen Hostage to Israel’s Prime Minister - Expert
Yesterday, 17:34 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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