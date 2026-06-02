https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/us-iran-deal-has-effectively-fallen-hostage-to-israels-prime-minister---expert-1124241522.html
US-Iran Deal Has Effectively Fallen Hostage to Israel’s Prime Minister - Expert
US-Iran Deal Has Effectively Fallen Hostage to Israel’s Prime Minister - Expert
Sputnik International
The potential deal with Iran that US President Donald Trump is seeking would benefit Israel, but not Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is using the war to stay in power, security expert Dr. Simon Tsipis told Sputnik.
2026-06-02T17:34+0000
2026-06-02T17:34+0000
2026-06-02T17:34+0000
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"Everything hinges on whether Benjamin Netanyahu is granted a pardon," Tsipis said. "He is using the prospect of clemency as leverage over both Trump and Israel’s institutions, including the Knesset and the Supreme Court." Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in three cases on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He denies all wrongdoing. In November 2025, he formally requested a pardon from Israeli President Isaac Herzog in his long-running corruption trial, but Herzog declined to act on it. If Netanyahu loses the legislative elections in October 2026 and is convicted, he could face imprisonment. Trump doesn't like it, as his reputation is at stake amid pressure tactics from the Israeli prime minister. Under these circumstances, the deal's disruption is seen by Tsipis as the most probable outcome.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/collapse-of-us-iran-peace-deal-a-definite-likelihood-1124241240.html
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middle east, benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, simon tsipis, israel, beirut, knesset, supreme court, us
middle east, benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, simon tsipis, israel, beirut, knesset, supreme court, us
US-Iran Deal Has Effectively Fallen Hostage to Israel’s Prime Minister - Expert
The potential deal with Iran that US President Donald Trump is seeking would benefit Israel, but not Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is using the war to stay in power, security expert Dr. Simon Tsipis told Sputnik.
"Everything hinges on whether Benjamin Netanyahu is granted a pardon," Tsipis said. "He is using the prospect of clemency as leverage over both Trump and Israel’s institutions, including the Knesset and the Supreme Court."
Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in three cases on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He denies all wrongdoing. In November 2025, he formally requested a pardon from Israeli President Isaac Herzog in his long-running corruption trial, but Herzog declined to act on it. If Netanyahu loses the legislative elections in October 2026 and is convicted, he could face imprisonment.
"At present, by resuming strikes on Beirut, Netanyahu is trying — via Trump — to secure a pardon from President Herzog," Tsipis said. "If Herzog does not grant him a pardon, Netanyahu will likely continue bombing Beirut, and the deal with Iran will fall apart."
Trump doesn't like it, as his reputation is at stake amid pressure tactics from the Israeli prime minister.
Under these circumstances, the deal's disruption
is seen by Tsipis as the most probable outcome.
"If he is not granted a pardon, he will likely continue bombing Beirut
or launch a strike on Iran, and the deal will collapse"
"An interim agreement would only be possible if Netanyahu were granted amnesty, but even then it would be a fragile, temporary arrangement"
"A full nuclear deal is virtually unrealistic, as Netanyahu is not seeking peace — he is relying on conflict as leverage."