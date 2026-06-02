https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/us-iran-deal-has-effectively-fallen-hostage-to-israels-prime-minister---expert-1124241522.html

US-Iran Deal Has Effectively Fallen Hostage to Israel’s Prime Minister - Expert

US-Iran Deal Has Effectively Fallen Hostage to Israel’s Prime Minister - Expert

Sputnik International

The potential deal with Iran that US President Donald Trump is seeking would benefit Israel, but not Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is using the war to stay in power, security expert Dr. Simon Tsipis told Sputnik.

2026-06-02T17:34+0000

2026-06-02T17:34+0000

2026-06-02T17:34+0000

analysis

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

donald trump

simon tsipis

israel

beirut

knesset

supreme court

us

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"Everything hinges on whether Benjamin Netanyahu is granted a pardon," Tsipis said. "He is using the prospect of clemency as leverage over both Trump and Israel’s institutions, including the Knesset and the Supreme Court." Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in three cases on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He denies all wrongdoing. In November 2025, he formally requested a pardon from Israeli President Isaac Herzog in his long-running corruption trial, but Herzog declined to act on it. If Netanyahu loses the legislative elections in October 2026 and is convicted, he could face imprisonment. Trump doesn't like it, as his reputation is at stake amid pressure tactics from the Israeli prime minister. Under these circumstances, the deal's disruption is seen by Tsipis as the most probable outcome.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/collapse-of-us-iran-peace-deal-a-definite-likelihood-1124241240.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

middle east, benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, simon tsipis, israel, beirut, knesset, supreme court, us