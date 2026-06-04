https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/cis-sco-cooperation-strengthens-security-in-eurasia--cis-secretary-general-1124255595.html
CIS-SCO Cooperation Strengthens Security in Eurasia – CIS Secretary General
CIS-SCO Cooperation Strengthens Security in Eurasia – CIS Secretary General
Sputnik International
Cooperation between the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) strengthens security in the Eurasian region, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said on Thursday.
2026-06-04T09:14+0000
2026-06-04T09:14+0000
2026-06-04T09:14+0000
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sergei lebedev
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
cis
eurasia
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"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, with which we have been successfully cooperating for more than two decades, has been granted observer status at the CIS. Such political rapprochement among major players directly strengthens security across the entire Eurasian continent," Lebedev said in a video address at an event in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent. To ensure the sustainable development of cooperation between the two organizations, it is necessary to translate political agreements into practical results, Lebedev said.He also said that cooperation between the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an example of smart integration. This experience is important for the broader region, in particular for strengthening ties between Central and South Asia. "Today we see successful examples of so-called smart integration. A striking example of this is the systematic cooperation between the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union, which has been in place for over 13 years," Lebedev said. The CIS secretary general noted that best practices were being exchanged and barriers to business were being removed within the framework of this partnership.The CIS secretary general noted that the experience of creating a barrier-free environment is extremely important for the broader region, especially in the context of strengthening ties between Central and South Asia. A second session of the Termez Dialogue on Interconnectivity between Central and South Asia, entitled "Peace, Connectivity, and Sustainability: Building the Foundation for Shared Prosperity," opened in Tashkent on Thursday. The event was organized by the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the Uzbek President and the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
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sergei lebedev, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), cis, eurasia
sergei lebedev, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), cis, eurasia
CIS-SCO Cooperation Strengthens Security in Eurasia – CIS Secretary General
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Cooperation between the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) strengthens security in the Eurasian region, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said on Thursday.
"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, with which we have been successfully cooperating for more than two decades, has been granted observer status at the CIS. Such political rapprochement among major players directly strengthens security across the entire Eurasian continent," Lebedev said in a video address at an event in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.
To ensure the sustainable development of cooperation between the two organizations, it is necessary to translate political agreements into practical results, Lebedev said.
"The key priorities of our partnership for the medium term stretching into 2030 should include the development of large-scale industrial cooperation, the diversification of trade, an increase in the share of payments made in national currencies, and the creation of sustainable, independent, and end-to-end transport routes," Lebedev added.
He also said that cooperation between the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an example of smart integration. This experience is important for the broader region, in particular for strengthening ties between Central and South Asia.
"Today we see successful examples of so-called smart integration. A striking example of this is the systematic cooperation between the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union, which has been in place for over 13 years," Lebedev said.
The CIS secretary general noted that best practices were being exchanged and barriers to business were being removed within the framework of this partnership.
"Just a few days ago, we took a crucial step forward and adopted a new action plan for 2026–2030. This is our collective response to contemporary challenges," Lebedev added.
The CIS secretary general noted that the experience of creating a barrier-free environment is extremely important for the broader region, especially in the context of strengthening ties between Central and South Asia.
A second session of the Termez Dialogue on Interconnectivity between Central and South Asia, entitled "Peace, Connectivity, and Sustainability: Building the Foundation for Shared Prosperity," opened in Tashkent on Thursday. The event was organized by the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the Uzbek President and the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.