https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/russia-sees-attempts-to-weaken-sco-will-ensure-they-do-not-succeed---lavrov-1123937325.html
Russia Sees Attempts to Weaken SCO, Will Ensure They Do Not Succeed - Lavrov
Russia Sees Attempts to Weaken SCO, Will Ensure They Do Not Succeed - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia sees attempts to weaken the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and will do everything to ensure they do not succeed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
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"We will do everything to ensure that attempts to weaken our organization [the SCO], to diminish its importance, its role in Eurasian affairs do not succeed," Lavrov said at a meeting with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev. The minister added that the organization is witnessing such attempts.Russia sees great potential in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to resolve issues in the Eurasian region through dialogue, particularly those related to security, Lavrov said.The Russian minister noted that the SCO has a "unique position" covering both security and trade, economic, social, and transport projects.
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russia sees attempts to weaken sco, shanghai cooperation organization, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
russia sees attempts to weaken sco, shanghai cooperation organization, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
Russia Sees Attempts to Weaken SCO, Will Ensure They Do Not Succeed - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia sees attempts to weaken the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and will do everything to ensure they do not succeed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"We will do everything to ensure that attempts to weaken our organization [the SCO], to diminish its importance, its role in Eurasian affairs do not succeed," Lavrov said at a meeting with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev.
The minister added that the organization is witnessing such attempts.
Russia sees great potential in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
to resolve issues in the Eurasian region through dialogue, particularly those related to security, Lavrov said.
"We certainly see great potential of the organization you lead for addressing Eurasian problems through positive dialogue, constructive projects in both the material and logistical spheres—what we call the Greater Eurasian Partnership. And, of course, in strengthening the collective security of all countries in the region," Lavrov said.
The Russian minister noted that the SCO has a "unique position" covering both security and trade, economic, social, and transport projects.
18 November 2025, 10:23 GMT