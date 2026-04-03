https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/russia-sees-attempts-to-weaken-sco-will-ensure-they-do-not-succeed---lavrov-1123937325.html

Russia Sees Attempts to Weaken SCO, Will Ensure They Do Not Succeed - Lavrov

Russia Sees Attempts to Weaken SCO, Will Ensure They Do Not Succeed - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia sees attempts to weaken the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and will do everything to ensure they do not succeed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2026-04-03T10:55+0000

2026-04-03T10:55+0000

2026-04-03T10:55+0000

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shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

russia

sergey lavrov

cooperation

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"We will do everything to ensure that attempts to weaken our organization [the SCO], to diminish its importance, its role in Eurasian affairs do not succeed," Lavrov said at a meeting with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev. The minister added that the organization is witnessing such attempts.Russia sees great potential in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to resolve issues in the Eurasian region through dialogue, particularly those related to security, Lavrov said.The Russian minister noted that the SCO has a "unique position" covering both security and trade, economic, social, and transport projects.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/sco-countries-share-in-global-gdp-could-reach-35-by-end-of-2025-1123132975.html

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russia sees attempts to weaken sco, shanghai cooperation organization, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov