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Economic Growth Opportunities for Russia Getting Bigger, Should Be Used - Russian Official
Economic Growth Opportunities for Russia Getting Bigger, Should Be Used - Russian Official
Sputnik International
The economic growth opportunities for Russia are getting bigger, and they should be used, Russian Presidential Executive Office Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin said on Thursday.
2026-06-04T07:19+0000
2026-06-04T07:19+0000
2026-06-04T07:19+0000
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"The opportunities that our economy has are getting bigger and bigger. This is what you need to use to move forward," Oreshkin said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Western economies are in a fever, and this is also affecting Russia, the official said, adding that Moscow needs to take advantage of the opportunities that open up. The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
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russia, maxim oreshkin, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
Economic Growth Opportunities for Russia Getting Bigger, Should Be Used - Russian Official
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The economic growth opportunities for Russia are getting bigger, and they should be used, Russian Presidential Executive Office Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin said on Thursday.
"The opportunities that our economy has are getting bigger and bigger. This is what you need to use to move forward," Oreshkin said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Western economies are in a fever, and this is also affecting Russia, the official said, adding that Moscow needs to take advantage of the opportunities that open up.
The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.