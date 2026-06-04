https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/economic-growth-opportunities-for-russia-getting-bigger-should-be-used---russian-official-1124253100.html

Economic Growth Opportunities for Russia Getting Bigger, Should Be Used - Russian Official

Economic Growth Opportunities for Russia Getting Bigger, Should Be Used - Russian Official

Sputnik International

The economic growth opportunities for Russia are getting bigger, and they should be used, Russian Presidential Executive Office Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin said on Thursday.

2026-06-04T07:19+0000

2026-06-04T07:19+0000

2026-06-04T07:19+0000

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russia

maxim oreshkin

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

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"The opportunities that our economy has are getting bigger and bigger. This is what you need to use to move forward," Oreshkin said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Western economies are in a fever, and this is also affecting Russia, the official said, adding that Moscow needs to take advantage of the opportunities that open up. The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

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