https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/europe-prolonging-ukraine-conflict-to-gain-foothold-for-threatening-russia-lavrov-1124264829.html

Europe Prolonging Ukraine Conflict to Gain Foothold for Threatening Russia - Lavrov

Europe Prolonging Ukraine Conflict to Gain Foothold for Threatening Russia - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Europe is trying to prolong the Ukraine conflict in order to gain a foothold in Ukraine to threaten Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on June 4.

2026-06-04T18:42+0000

2026-06-04T18:42+0000

2026-06-04T18:56+0000

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"Europe, it seems, is trying to prolong the Ukrainian conflict to gain a foothold in Ukraine to threaten Russia," Lavrov said in an interview with RT Arabic. He expressed surprise at US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's comments that Russia is not reeady to make concessions in negotiations on the Ukraine crisis.Statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about Washington's support for Kiev indicate that, in fact, there are no differences in the approaches of European countries and the United States to the Ukrainian settlement, Lavrov suggested.Rubio, speaking in Congress on Wednesday, stated that the US cannot be considered an impartial mediator in the settlement process in Ukraine, since Washington is "clearly" on Kiev's side.Rubio's remarks indicate that "[former US President Joe] Biden's war" became "[US President Donald] Trump's war," the foreign minister added."If the US had truly pushed forward with its initiative, we would have been at the negotiating table long ago and military action would have ceased," Lavrov said.Sanctions Strain US-Russia Economic RelationsEconomic relations between Russia and the United States are becoming tense again due to the extension of sanctions, Lavrov noted."Economic relations between Russia and the United States have started to strain again, as not only the [former US President Joe] Biden-era sanctions are being extended, but also the [current US President Donald] Trump sanctions against PJSC Lukoil and Rosneft Group," Lavrov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).US President Donald Trump appears to have decided that it is more advantageous for him to allow the conflict in Ukraine to continue, while the United States can push Russia and China out of global markets, Lavrov suggested."US President Donald Trump says this is not their war, but [former US President] Joe Biden's, and if he had been president back then, this war would never have started. But now he is inherited it. Initially, Trump decided to stop it. And it seemed like he succeeded in Alaska, as I already said," he elaborated."But now, he is probably thinking, 'So what, let the war continue, we will push Russia and China out of global markets as competitors,."Rutte Does Not Care About US Stance on Ukraine's NATO MembershipNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte "could not care less" about US President Donald Trump's position on the unacceptability of Ukraine receiving NATO membership, Lavrov observed."Rutte went to Kiev, where he bluntly said that Ukraine would join NATO. He could not care less that the United States, represented by President Trump, considered this unacceptable. And Rutte just said, hugging Zelensky, that Ukraine would join NATO," Lavrov said.No Plans for Dialoge With EuropeRussia is not planning to engage in dialogue with Europe at this stage, Lavrov remarked.This in itself confirms that Europe, which has become a "fiend of hell" for many centuries, has always acted in a way that led to world wars or large-scale continental conflicts and has not changed this mentality, the minister said."We will proceed from this. We are not going to communicate with them," he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/ukraine-turned-into-europes-largest-hub-for-arms-and-munitions-smuggling---fsb--1124187966.html

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