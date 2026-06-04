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Five Criteria of Successful Nations - Expert

Five Criteria of Successful Nations - Expert

Sputnik International

A country's success amid growing geopolitical tensions is determined by five key factors, a chairman of the Institute for Policy, Advocacy and Governance in Bangladesh Syed Munir Khasru said.

2026-06-04T11:40+0000

2026-06-04T11:40+0000

2026-06-04T11:40+0000

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bangladesh

russia

us

china

india

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

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"I propose five simple criteria. Can your people feed themselves? Do they have enough clean water? Is your nation's development built to last? Is your cyberspace defended? And how quickly can your system handle unexpected crises?" he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).The session “Future for Everyone, Benefits for All: How to Manage Competition for Resources and Space” was organized as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) by the Valdai International Discussion Club.Khasru also emphasized that geopolitical competition is escalating across the physical and virtual worlds alike, though the rules of engagement remain to be defined.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/live-updates-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-day-2-1124250207.html

bangladesh

russia

china

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bangladesh, russia, us, china, india, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)