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Five Criteria of Successful Nations - Expert
Five Criteria of Successful Nations - Expert
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A country's success amid growing geopolitical tensions is determined by five key factors, a chairman of the Institute for Policy, Advocacy and Governance in Bangladesh Syed Munir Khasru said.
2026-06-04T11:40+0000
2026-06-04T11:40+0000
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"I propose five simple criteria. Can your people feed themselves? Do they have enough clean water? Is your nation's development built to last? Is your cyberspace defended? And how quickly can your system handle unexpected crises?" he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).The session “Future for Everyone, Benefits for All: How to Manage Competition for Resources and Space” was organized as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) by the Valdai International Discussion Club.Khasru also emphasized that geopolitical competition is escalating across the physical and virtual worlds alike, though the rules of engagement remain to be defined.
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Five Criteria of Successful Nations - Expert

11:40 GMT 04.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankSPIEF 2026
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
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A country's success amid growing geopolitical tensions is determined by five key factors, Chairman of the Institute for Policy, Advocacy and Governance in Bangladesh Syed Munir Khasru said.
"I propose five simple criteria. Can your people feed themselves? Do they have enough clean water? Is your nation's development built to last? Is your cyberspace defended? And how quickly can your system handle unexpected crises?" he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The session “Future for Everyone, Benefits for All: How to Manage Competition for Resources and Space” was organized as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) by the Valdai International Discussion Club.
Khasru also emphasized that geopolitical competition is escalating across the physical and virtual worlds alike, though the rules of engagement remain to be defined.

"How can we navigate the ever-evolving geopolitical landscape on land, at sea, in space, and in cyberspace? Cyberspace is emerging as a new battlefield. The US, China, and Russia are competing for dominance in space, while India has launched its own rocket. And yet, we still have no rules of engagement… The situation is the same in Antarctica," Khasru noted.

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
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