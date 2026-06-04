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LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 2
LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 2
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The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is held on June 3-6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future."
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2026-06-04T07:33+0000
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St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 2

07:08 GMT 04.06.2026 (Updated: 07:33 GMT 04.06.2026)
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The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum runs from June 3 to 6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future."
The event brought together representatives from more than 130 countries. Its agenda, spanning over 380 events, prioritized joint ventures, settlements in national currencies, technological sovereignty, and investments.
Day two takes center stage with the launch of expansive panel discussions, the signing of landmark agreements, and the official opening ceremony. The business agenda zeroes in on global macroeconomic shifts, structural business transformation, and cutting-edge technological innovations.
SPIEF 2026’s opening day welcomed emissaries from over 100 nations, including high-profile delegations from China, Asia, Latin America, and Africa. The core mission is to forge new multipolar financial models and resilient supply chains in the face of global turbulence.
Follow Sputnik's live updates for more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
11:01 GMT 04.06.2026
Russia-Belarus Trade Could Reach $70Bln in 2026 - Russian Minister
Trade between Russia and Belarus could reach $70 billion in 2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said.
"We exchanged views on the outlooks for seeing $70 billion as early as this year. Well, that is the trend, and it is quite possible that we can achieve this," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Trade between the two neighbor countries has been rising steadily in recent years. Overchuk described it as an indicator of successful integration processes within the Union State.
"It is truly record-breaking. If you look at our mutual trade per capita, no one even comes close to Belarus," he said.
09:57 GMT 04.06.2026
Philippine President Confirms Participation in Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan - Ambassador
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed that he will take part in the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, which will mark a new milestone in the development of Russian-Philippine relations, Philippine Ambassador to Moscow Igor Bailen said.
At a session of the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the ambassador said that Marcos Jr. and his son will be in Kazan, adding that the upcoming summit should give an additional impetus to cooperation between the two countries.
09:43 GMT 04.06.2026
An iridium billet - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
World
Russia Aims for Full Rare Earth Metals Supply Chain by 2028
09:42 GMT
09:18 GMT 04.06.2026
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
World
Russia Achieves Financial Sovereignty - Finance Minister
09:17 GMT
09:15 GMT 04.06.2026
Russia Has Pragmatic Approach to Armenia's Position on EAEU - Deputy Prime Minister
Russia has taken a pragmatic approach to Armenia's position on the future of its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told Sputnik.

"We have taken a purely pragmatic approach to this: if you are in an alliance with Russia, then you have certain economic advantages," Overchuk said on the sidelines of the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Should Yerevan opt for the membership of the European Union instead, it will lose its preferential access to the EAEU single market, the deputy prime minister warned.
"If you decide to join another union, why should we pay for it?" he said.
Overchuk said it was up to the Armenians to choose between the EAEU and the EU and urged Yerevan to call for a referendum on potential EU accession.
"It is better that they hold a referendum in Armenia as soon as possible and decide on whether they want to remain in the EAEU or join the EU," Overchuk said.
09:09 GMT 04.06.2026
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
World
Head of US Delegation to SPIEF Says Came to Russia to Listen, Learn
09:05 GMT
09:08 GMT 04.06.2026
US journalist Candace Owens - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
World
US Journalist Owens Says Americans Growing Tired of Financing Ukraine
09:02 GMT
09:08 GMT 04.06.2026
US Remains Committed to Helping Find Ways to Resolve Conflict in Ukraine - Moscow
The United States remains committed to helping find ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.
"Despite the fact that US negotiators are currently preoccupied with the Middle East crisis, the US administration remains committed to helping find a political and diplomatic solution through trilateral negotiations. We see it, we appreciate it," Galuzin told reporters at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
At the same time, Europe is not included in negotiations on Ukraine in any way because of its position, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that If Europe has constructive ideas on Ukraine, it should convey them to Russia.
The United States, in turn, is working to encourage Volodymyr Zelensky to act in line with understandings reached in Anchorage, Galuzin added.
09:06 GMT 04.06.2026
West Uses Film Industry to Incite Hatred Toward Russia - Russian Official
The West is using the film industry to incite hatred toward Russia and the Russian language, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexei Shevtsov said.
"It is no secret that a distorted interpretation of the history of our country and the history of the CIS countries is being actively used by the West in the film industry to provoke interethnic discord and foster hostility toward both our country and the Russian language," Shevtsov said during the session "Lights, Camera, Action! Investing in the Film Industry Today" at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Shevtsov said that the US film industry was known to be in cahoots with the Pentagon and the State Department.
09:06 GMT 04.06.2026
Russia, Hungary Have Good Prospects for Cooperation - Zakharova
Russia and Hungary have good prospects for cooperation in various fields, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with RIA Novosti at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"Our countries - and this is obvious, in my opinion - have good prospects for further cooperation in a wide range of areas," Zakharova said.
Peter Magyar's Tisza party won the parliamentary elections in Hungary held in April. He took office as prime minister, replacing Viktor Orban.
07:39 GMT 04.06.2026
07:34 GMT 04.06.2026
Russian Presidential Executive Office Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
World
Economic Growth Opportunities for Russia Getting Bigger, Should Be Used - Russian Official
07:19 GMT
07:34 GMT 04.06.2026
Russia's Novak Says Current Energy Crisis in World Already Being Felt
The current energy crisis in the world is already being felt, it is unprecedented, it has never happened before, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
"Definitely. At the level of what is happening in the global [energy] markets, we see that this is actually an unprecedented crisis. This has never happened, even in the 20th century," Novak told reporters at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), when asked if the energy crisis in the world is already being felt due to the Middle East conflict.
07:33 GMT 04.06.2026
Russia's Oil Output Slightly Lower Than in Early 2026, But Will Increase - Novak
Oil production in Russia is slightly lower than at the beginning of the year, but it will increase as refineries complete unplanned repairs, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
"Production is indeed slightly lower now than at the beginning of the year. This is due to the fact that a number of our processing plants are undergoing unscheduled repairs, and we naturally maximize the load on the export infrastructure. As the refinery goes into operation, production will increase, and it will reach the levels that it had," Novak told reporters at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The situation in the Russian fuel market is stable, and prices at most gas stations are rising no higher than inflation, the official said.
At the same time, a complete ban on the export of diesel fuel in Russia may be adopted, but there is no such need yet, Novak added.
07:32 GMT 04.06.2026
OPEC+ Still Play Large Role in Global Market Even After UAE's Withdrawal - Russia's Novak
OPEC+ remains an important player in the global market even after the withdrawal of the UAE, the group makes it possible to smooth out volatility in the global market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
"We believe that the role of OPEC+ remains very important in world markets, because it accounts for more than 50% of production, more than 40% of total exports that occur within the framework of world trade. Therefore, in any case, the OPEC organization and our OPEC+ agreement show their effectiveness, allowing them to smooth out fluctuations and volatility in the global market," Novak told reporters at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
07:32 GMT 04.06.2026
World Oil Market to Face Physical Shortage in Few Months If Mideast Crisis Persists- Novak
If the conflict in the Middle East drags on, the global oil market will experience a full physical shortage in a few months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
"If the conflict drags on and the production of the Persian Gulf countries is not increased, of course, there will be a shortage in a few months," Novak told reporters at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), when asked if a physical shortage of oil in the world is possible in 2026.
07:31 GMT 04.06.2026
Russia Expects to Reach Oil Production at OPEC+ Quota Level in 2026 - Novak
Russia expects to reach oil production at the level of OPEC+ quotas in 2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
"This year, we expect that we will really have to reach the levels [of oil production in OPEC+] that are provided for by quotas," Novak told reporters at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The results of the assessment of OPEC+ countries' production capacities will be discussed at the end of the year, the official added.
16:17 GMT 03.06.2026
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
World
LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 1
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