LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 2

The event brought together representatives from more than 130 countries. Its agenda, spanning over 380 events, prioritized joint ventures, settlements in national currencies, technological sovereignty, and investments.
Day two takes center stage with the launch of expansive panel discussions, the signing of landmark agreements, and the official opening ceremony. The business agenda zeroes in on global macroeconomic shifts, structural business transformation, and cutting-edge technological innovations.
SPIEF 2026’s opening day welcomed emissaries from over 100 nations, including high-profile delegations from China, Asia, Latin America, and Africa. The core mission is to forge new multipolar financial models and resilient supply chains in the face of global turbulence.
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