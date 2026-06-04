LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 2

Philippine President Confirms Participation in Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan - Ambassador

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed that he will take part in the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, which will mark a new milestone in the development of Russian-Philippine relations, Philippine Ambassador to Moscow Igor Bailen said.

At a session of the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the ambassador said that Marcos Jr. and his son will be in Kazan, adding that the upcoming summit should give an additional impetus to cooperation between the two countries.