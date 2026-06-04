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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/german-war-on-berlin-wwii-monument-is-smokescreen-for-neo-nazis-in-europe-1124260670.html
German War on Berlin WWII Monument is Smokescreen for Neo-Nazis in Europe
German War on Berlin WWII Monument is Smokescreen for Neo-Nazis in Europe
Sputnik International
The proposal by SPD lawmakers to add descriptions of Joseph Stalin’s alleged crimes to the famous Soviet WWII memorial in Berlin is directly related to the rise of Nazi ideology in Europe, Israeli politician and diplomat Yakov Kedmi tells Sputnik.
2026-06-04T14:23+0000
2026-06-04T14:23+0000
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“The scumbag who suggested it, he thus equated himself to the Nazis,” he remarks.By pushing claims about the alleged crimes of the USSR during World War II, the forces behind this initiative want to distract public opinion from the rehabilitation of Nazi ideology and Nazis in Ukraine and in the Baltic states, Kedmi explains.Attempts to pervert the history of WWII by demonizing the Soviet Union and its role in that war may also be a part of the ongoing anti-Russian propaganda campaign waged by West Europe, which has been borrowing heavily from Goebbels’ playbook, he observed.Political analyst Alexander Kargin echoes his concerns, arguing that the SPD initiative is “a jab at Russia.”“This initiative is all about our time, about the Russophobia that exists in German society,” he says, noting that the more level-headed German politicians criticized this move and argued that Germany should not try to provoke and antagonize Russia.Kedmi also laments that German politicians have been reluctant to criticize the recent repatriation and reburial of the remains of notorious Ukrainian Nazi collaborator Melnyk in Ukraine.“Germany is steadily returning to the principles, locution and ideology that led it to May 9, 1945,” Kedmi says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/historical-revisionism-germany-proposes-accusatory-context-for-soviet-war-memorial-1124260542.html
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German War on Berlin WWII Monument is Smokescreen for Neo-Nazis in Europe

14:23 GMT 04.06.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikipedia / SteSus85 / Treptower Park's Soviet Memorial in Berlin
Treptower Park's Soviet Memorial in Berlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikipedia / SteSus85 /
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The proposal by SPD lawmakers to add descriptions of Joseph Stalin’s alleged crimes to the famous Soviet WWII memorial in Berlin is directly related to the rise of Nazi ideology in Europe, Israeli politician and diplomat Yakov Kedmi tells Sputnik.
“The scumbag who suggested it, he thus equated himself to the Nazis,” he remarks.
By pushing claims about the alleged crimes of the USSR during World War II, the forces behind this initiative want to distract public opinion from the rehabilitation of Nazi ideology and Nazis in Ukraine and in the Baltic states, Kedmi explains.
Attempts to pervert the history of WWII by demonizing the Soviet Union and its role in that war may also be a part of the ongoing anti-Russian propaganda campaign waged by West Europe, which has been borrowing heavily from Goebbels’ playbook, he observed.
Political analyst Alexander Kargin echoes his concerns, arguing that the SPD initiative is “a jab at Russia.”
“This initiative is all about our time, about the Russophobia that exists in German society,” he says, noting that the more level-headed German politicians criticized this move and argued that Germany should not try to provoke and antagonize Russia.
Monument to the Soviet liberator in Treptower Park, Berlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
World
‘Historical Revisionism’: Germany Proposes Accusatory Context for Soviet War Memorial
13:56 GMT
Kedmi also laments that German politicians have been reluctant to criticize the recent repatriation and reburial of the remains of notorious Ukrainian Nazi collaborator Melnyk in Ukraine.
“Germany is steadily returning to the principles, locution and ideology that led it to May 9, 1945,” Kedmi says.
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