https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/historical-revisionism-germany-proposes-accusatory-context-for-soviet-war-memorial-1124260542.html

‘Historical Revisionism’: Germany Proposes Accusatory Context for Soviet War Memorial

‘Historical Revisionism’: Germany Proposes Accusatory Context for Soviet War Memorial

Sputnik International

Berlin’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) has proposed adding critical commentary to Joseph Stalin's quotes at the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park — via new plaques or QR codes — citing the need to "contextualize" Soviet aggression.

2026-06-04T13:56+0000

2026-06-04T13:56+0000

2026-06-04T13:56+0000

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The Greens are calling for measures to prevent war memorials from being misused for “nationalist, revanchist, or militaristic” purposes. The ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is cautiously supportive, while the opposition is strongly opposed.Sahra Wagenknecht called the idea "completely insane," accusing Berlin politicians of being "obsessed with hatred toward Russia" and trying to "rewrite the history of liberation from Hitler's fascism"The AfD warned that a state-imposed counter-narrative would only create new problems for historical policySocial media backlash has been intense, with thousands accusing the SPD and Greens of historical revisionism by downplaying the Red Army’s decisive role in defeating Nazism and disrespecting the millions of Soviet soldiers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/day-of-military-glory-how-soviet-forces-wiped-out-nazi-troops-in-battle-of-moscow-1123240098.html

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