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Head of US Delegation to SPIEF Says Came to Russia to Listen, Learn
Head of US Delegation to SPIEF Says Came to Russia to Listen, Learn
Sputnik International
The head of the US delegation to the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts, Rodney Mims Cook Jr., said on Thursday that he came to Russia to listen and learn.
2026-06-04T09:05+0000
2026-06-04T09:05+0000
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The head of the US delegation to the SPIEF aldo said that he was warmly welcomed in St. Petersburg, where he has many friends. The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
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Head of US Delegation to SPIEF Says Came to Russia to Listen, Learn

09:05 GMT 04.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankSPIEF 2026
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
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ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The head of the US delegation to the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts, Rodney Mims Cook Jr., said on Thursday that he came to Russia to listen and learn.
The head of the US delegation to the SPIEF aldo said that he was warmly welcomed in St. Petersburg, where he has many friends.
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
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LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 2
07:08 GMT
The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
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