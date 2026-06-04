https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/head-of-us-delegation-to-spief-says-came-to-russia-to-listen-learn-1124254678.html

Head of US Delegation to SPIEF Says Came to Russia to Listen, Learn

Head of US Delegation to SPIEF Says Came to Russia to Listen, Learn

Sputnik International

The head of the US delegation to the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts, Rodney Mims Cook Jr., said on Thursday that he came to Russia to listen and learn.

2026-06-04T09:05+0000

2026-06-04T09:05+0000

2026-06-04T09:05+0000

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The head of the US delegation to the SPIEF aldo said that he was warmly welcomed in St. Petersburg, where he has many friends. The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/live-updates-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-day-2-1124250207.html

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