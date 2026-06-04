Hezbollah Official Rejects US-Israeli Disarmament Push — Reports
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarHezbollah fighters rise their group's flag and shout slogans, as they attend the funeral procession of Hezbollah fighter, Bilal Nemr Rmeiti, who was killed by Israeli shelling, during his funeral procession in Majadel village, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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Hezbollah Political Council deputy chief Mahmoud Qomati said US and Israeli efforts would fail and that the resistance against Israeli aggression continues, Tasnim reported.
“No party can force the Lebanese resistance to disarm,” Qomati said.
He added that the US and Israel have no right to decide the issue of resistance weapons, calling it an internal Lebanese matter.
The remarks come after the US State Department announced a new US-brokered ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Lebanon, saying it depends on Hezbollah halting fire and withdrawing fighters from the South Litani Sector.
Tasnim noted that the latest announcement follows earlier US claims about ceasefire arrangements in April and May, which were not implemented in practice as Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued.
The latest agreement is effectively a repeat of earlier announcements that were supposed to halt Israeli attacks, but “in practice, none of the provisions were implemented,” according to Tasnim.
The remarks come after the US State Department announced a new US-brokered ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Lebanon, saying it depends on Hezbollah halting fire and withdrawing fighters from the South Litani Sector.
Tasnim noted that the latest announcement follows earlier US claims about ceasefire arrangements in April and May, which were not implemented in practice as Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued.
The latest agreement is effectively a repeat of earlier announcements that were supposed to halt Israeli attacks, but “in practice, none of the provisions were implemented,” according to Tasnim.