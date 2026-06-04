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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/hezbollah-official-rejects-us-israeli-disarmament-push--reports-1124251698.html
Hezbollah Official Rejects US-Israeli Disarmament Push — Reports
Hezbollah Official Rejects US-Israeli Disarmament Push — Reports
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Hezbollah Political Council deputy chief Mahmoud Qomati said US and Israeli efforts would fail and that the resistance against Israeli aggression continues, Tasnim reported.
2026-06-04T04:24+0000
2026-06-04T04:24+0000
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“No party can force the Lebanese resistance to disarm,” Qomati said.He added that the US and Israel have no right to decide the issue of resistance weapons, calling it an internal Lebanese matter.The remarks come after the US State Department announced a new US-brokered ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Lebanon, saying it depends on Hezbollah halting fire and withdrawing fighters from the South Litani Sector.Tasnim noted that the latest announcement follows earlier US claims about ceasefire arrangements in April and May, which were not implemented in practice as Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued.The latest agreement is effectively a repeat of earlier announcements that were supposed to halt Israeli attacks, but “in practice, none of the provisions were implemented,” according to Tasnim.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/israel-lebanon-agree-to-us-brokered-ceasefire--state-department-1124251425.html
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Hezbollah Official Rejects US-Israeli Disarmament Push — Reports

04:24 GMT 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarHezbollah fighters rise their group's flag and shout slogans, as they attend the funeral procession of Hezbollah fighter, Bilal Nemr Rmeiti, who was killed by Israeli shelling, during his funeral procession in Majadel village, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
Hezbollah fighters rise their group's flag and shout slogans, as they attend the funeral procession of Hezbollah fighter, Bilal Nemr Rmeiti, who was killed by Israeli shelling, during his funeral procession in Majadel village, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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Hezbollah Political Council deputy chief Mahmoud Qomati said US and Israeli efforts would fail and that the resistance against Israeli aggression continues, Tasnim reported.
“No party can force the Lebanese resistance to disarm,” Qomati said.
He added that the US and Israel have no right to decide the issue of resistance weapons, calling it an internal Lebanese matter.

The remarks come after the US State Department announced a new US-brokered ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Lebanon, saying it depends on Hezbollah halting fire and withdrawing fighters from the South Litani Sector.

Tasnim noted that the latest announcement follows earlier US claims about ceasefire arrangements in April and May, which were not implemented in practice as Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued.

The latest agreement is effectively a repeat of earlier announcements that were supposed to halt Israeli attacks, but “in practice, none of the provisions were implemented,” according to Tasnim.
United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, left, is joined by second from left: State Department Chief of Staff Dan Holler, Sr., State Department Counselor and Director, Office of Policy Planning Michael A. Needham and United States Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, as they meet with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh, at the State Department, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Israel, Lebanon Agree to US-Brokered Ceasefire — State Department
04:21 GMT
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