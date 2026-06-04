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Iran to Charge Ships for Service Provided During Transit Through Hormuz - Foreign Ministry
Iran to Charge Ships for Service Provided During Transit Through Hormuz - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran plans to charge ships for services provided during passage through the Strait of Hormuz, not for the transit itself, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday.
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"Iran does not seek to charge for passage or the right of transit, but we want to charge for services provided jointly with Oman. These include navigation and rescue services, security and protection services, and environmental cleanup services should pollution actually occur," Gharibabadi told the Mehr news agency. He added that this does not violate international law. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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Iran to Charge Ships for Service Provided During Transit Through Hormuz - Foreign Ministry

16:39 GMT 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriОрмузский пролив
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran plans to charge ships for services provided during passage through the Strait of Hormuz, not for the transit itself, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday.
"Iran does not seek to charge for passage or the right of transit, but we want to charge for services provided jointly with Oman. These include navigation and rescue services, security and protection services, and environmental cleanup services should pollution actually occur," Gharibabadi told the Mehr news agency.
He added that this does not violate international law.

On May 25, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said it would be incorrect to call Iran's charges on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz tolls. They are not tolls but fees for services provided and for maintaining the environmental situation in the strait, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman, he said. He also said that Iran continues to work with Oman on a shipping mechanism for the strait.

In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Red Lines in Water: Iran Removes Strait of Hormuz From Memorandum With US
25 May, 08:33 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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