https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/iran-urges-us-to-unfreeze-50-of-assets-immediately-after-memorandum---foreign-ministry-1124263239.html

Iran Urges US to Unfreeze 50% of Assets Immediately After Memorandum - Foreign Ministry

Iran Urges US to Unfreeze 50% of Assets Immediately After Memorandum - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Iran is demanding that the United States unfreeze at least 50% of its foreign assets immediately following the signing of a memorandum of understanding, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday.

2026-06-04T16:34+0000

2026-06-04T16:34+0000

2026-06-04T16:34+0000

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"Iran insists, at a minimum, that 50% of the frozen assets be released to Tehran immediately after the memorandum of understanding is signed, with the remaining portion to follow within a reasonable timeframe," Gharibabadi was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.

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