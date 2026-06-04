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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/iran-urges-us-to-unfreeze-50-of-assets-immediately-after-memorandum---foreign-ministry-1124263239.html
Iran Urges US to Unfreeze 50% of Assets Immediately After Memorandum - Foreign Ministry
Iran Urges US to Unfreeze 50% of Assets Immediately After Memorandum - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran is demanding that the United States unfreeze at least 50% of its foreign assets immediately following the signing of a memorandum of understanding, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday.
2026-06-04T16:34+0000
2026-06-04T16:34+0000
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"Iran insists, at a minimum, that 50% of the frozen assets be released to Tehran immediately after the memorandum of understanding is signed, with the remaining portion to follow within a reasonable timeframe," Gharibabadi was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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Iran Urges US to Unfreeze 50% of Assets Immediately After Memorandum - Foreign Ministry

16:34 GMT 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Carlos BarriaA staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Carlos Barria
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is demanding that the United States unfreeze at least 50% of its foreign assets immediately following the signing of a memorandum of understanding, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday.
"Iran insists, at a minimum, that 50% of the frozen assets be released to Tehran immediately after the memorandum of understanding is signed, with the remaining portion to follow within a reasonable timeframe," Gharibabadi was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

In May, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source close to Iran’s negotiating team, that Tehran, in its 14-point settlement proposal, had called on Washington to unfreeze $24 billion in foreign assets: half at the initial stage — upon reaching a memorandum to resolve the conflict — and the remainder at a later stage following negotiations on the nuclear issue. The agency reported progress on the first tranche of the funds.

President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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13:21 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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