https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/kim-jong-un-orders-exponential-expansion-of-north-koreas-nuclear-forces-1124256301.html
Kim Jong-un Orders Exponential Expansion of North Korea's Nuclear Forces
Kim Jong-un Orders Exponential Expansion of North Korea's Nuclear Forces
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said during a visit to a newly-inaugurated nuclear materials production plant this week that the Asian country had refined its plan to expand its nuclear forces at an exponential rate.
2026-06-04T09:24+0000
2026-06-04T09:24+0000
2026-06-04T09:24+0000
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kim jong un
korean central news agency (kcna)
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"Today we have updated the digits that are critical for our nuclear activities, and discussed some key matters… We have confirmed the order of priority for implementing the ambitious future plan designed to beef up our state’s nuclear forces at an exponential rate, as well as a requisite guarantee for the purpose," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim lauded this as a historic milestone in the implementation of changes to strengthen North Korea's nuclear power. North Korea has reportedly more than doubled the production capacity for weapons-grade nuclear materials in the past five years.
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Kim Jong-un Orders Exponential Expansion of North Korea's Nuclear Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said during a visit to a newly-inaugurated nuclear materials production plant this week that the Asian country had refined its plan to expand its nuclear forces at an exponential rate.
"Today we have updated the digits that are critical for our nuclear activities, and discussed some key matters… We have confirmed the order of priority for implementing the ambitious future plan designed to beef up our state’s nuclear forces at an exponential rate, as well as a requisite guarantee for the purpose," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim lauded this as a historic milestone in the implementation of changes to strengthen North Korea's nuclear power. North Korea has reportedly more than doubled the production capacity for weapons-grade nuclear materials in the past five years.