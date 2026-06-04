https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/multipolar-world-possible-only-if-un-authority-restored---chinese-expert-1124258628.html

Multipolar World Possible Only If UN Authority Restored - Chinese Expert

Multipolar World Possible Only If UN Authority Restored - Chinese Expert

Sputnik International

Building a multipolar world requires an urgent reform of the United Nations and the restoration of its authority, Wang (Henry) Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalization, said on Thursday.

2026-06-04T12:17+0000

2026-06-04T12:17+0000

2026-06-04T12:17+0000

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"First, I think, we are getting the multipolar world and then we need to set up a multipolar system, that is lacking. The number one job is to incrementally, gradually build up the trust among all major players. I do think that that is really important. And for doing that, we have to restore the UN authority. I think, the UN has been greatly jeopardized and dysfunctional for many occasions," Wang said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The session entitled "Future for Everyone, Benefits for All: How to Manage Competition for Resources and Space" was organized as part of the Valdai Club during the SPIEF. Wang suggested that including the G20 in the UN Security Council could be a promising solution. Speaking at the same session, Sujeet Kumar, a member of the Indian upper-house Rajya Sabha, argued that limiting global competition for resources is impossible under the current unjust world order, making the construction of a multipolar world a fundamental issue. He said multipolarity should be a means, not an end, because building a multipolar world alone cannot curb resource competition. The primary goal should be building a just world order where India and Africa are represented in the UN Security Council and major international financial institutions, he added. The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

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