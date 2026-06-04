https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/myanmar-calls-eaeu-a-driver-of-economic-growth-1124256533.html

Myanmar Praises EAEU as Economic Growth Catalyst

Myanmar Praises EAEU as Economic Growth Catalyst

Sputnik International

Cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an important driver of economic growth and development for the region, Myanmar’s Minister of National Planning, Investment, and Foreign Economic Relations Aung Cho Htwe on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

2026-06-04T09:32+0000

2026-06-04T09:32+0000

2026-06-04T10:16+0000

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Myanmar is placing a strong emphasis on cultivating relations with the EAEU, especially given the ongoing shifts in the global economy, Aung Cho Htwe pointed out.The emissary noted that Myanmar seeks to expand trade and investment cooperation with EAEU member states and to pursue joint projects in the digital economy, as well as in the energy, food security, and high tech sectors.Modern digital technologies, e-commerce, and digital currencies are transforming the global economic landscape, requiring closer partnership between regional blocs, he emphasized.Aung Cho Htwe stressed that strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and the EAEU countries will help create new jobs, enhance supply chain resilience, and ensure long-lasting economic growth.The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/cis-sco-cooperation-strengthens-security-in-eurasia--cis-secretary-general-1124255595.html

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