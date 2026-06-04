https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/myanmar-calls-eaeu-a-driver-of-economic-growth-1124256533.html
Myanmar Praises EAEU as Economic Growth Catalyst
Myanmar Praises EAEU as Economic Growth Catalyst
Sputnik International
Cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an important driver of economic growth and development for the region, Myanmar’s Minister of National Planning, Investment, and Foreign Economic Relations Aung Cho Htwe on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
2026-06-04T09:32+0000
2026-06-04T09:32+0000
2026-06-04T10:16+0000
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Myanmar is placing a strong emphasis on cultivating relations with the EAEU, especially given the ongoing shifts in the global economy, Aung Cho Htwe pointed out.The emissary noted that Myanmar seeks to expand trade and investment cooperation with EAEU member states and to pursue joint projects in the digital economy, as well as in the energy, food security, and high tech sectors.Modern digital technologies, e-commerce, and digital currencies are transforming the global economic landscape, requiring closer partnership between regional blocs, he emphasized.Aung Cho Htwe stressed that strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and the EAEU countries will help create new jobs, enhance supply chain resilience, and ensure long-lasting economic growth.The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
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Myanmar Praises EAEU as Economic Growth Catalyst
09:32 GMT 04.06.2026 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 04.06.2026)
Cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is a key driver of regional economic growth and development, said Myanmar’s Minister of National Planning, Investment, and Foreign Economic Relations, Aung Cho Htwe, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum's sidelines.
Myanmar is placing a strong emphasis on cultivating relations with the EAEU, especially given the ongoing shifts in the global economy, Aung Cho Htwe pointed out.
“All parties are now committed to concluding new accords and deepening relations between ASEAN and the Eurasian Union. This is indeed a very powerful catalyst for promoting the economic growth of our nations,” he said.
The emissary noted that Myanmar seeks to expand trade and investment cooperation with EAEU member states and to pursue joint projects in the digital economy, as well as in the energy, food security, and high tech sectors.
Modern digital technologies, e-commerce, and digital currencies are transforming the global economic landscape, requiring closer partnership between regional blocs, he emphasized.
“We acknowledge the necessity of advancing toward high-tech solutions and introducing them into all areas of commercial life. E-commerce, digital technologies, and digital currencies are fundamentally transforming the terrain of economic relations,” he said.
Aung Cho Htwe stressed that strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and the EAEU countries will help create new jobs, enhance supply chain resilience, and ensure long-lasting economic growth.
The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.