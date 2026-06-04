https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/nato-launches-scaled-down-exercise-in-baltic-sea-near-russian-border-1124254827.html
NATO Launches Scaled-Down Exercise in Baltic Sea Near Russian Border
NATO Launches Scaled-Down Exercise in Baltic Sea Near Russian Border
Sputnik International
NATO allies on Thursday launched an annual BALTOPS naval exercise in the Baltic Sea, which will run through June 19 and take place near Russia's borders.
2026-06-04T09:06+0000
2026-06-04T09:06+0000
2026-06-04T09:06+0000
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About 20 ships and roughly 6,000 troops from 16 NATO countries are taking part in BALTOPS 26, versus more than 40 ships, 25 aircraft, and around 9,000 personnel involved in BALTOPS 25. The drills have been downsized in response to America's declining interest in the alliance, its increasingly critical attitude toward the European allies, a shift in strategic focus to other regions, and continued engagement in the Strait of Hormuz. The maneuvers are being conducted under the command of the US Navy's Sixth Fleet and NATO Naval Striking and Support Forces, with participation from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Portugal, and Turkey. BALTOPS exercises have been held annually since 1972 and are some of NATO's largest naval drills in the Baltic Sea. In recent years, Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. Russia has noted that it does not pose a threat to anyone but will not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/russia-raises-alarm-over-nato-drills-aiming-to-strangle-kaliningrad-region-1124028372.html
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NATO Launches Scaled-Down Exercise in Baltic Sea Near Russian Border
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO allies on Thursday launched an annual BALTOPS naval exercise in the Baltic Sea, which will run through June 19 and take place near Russia's borders.
About 20 ships and roughly 6,000 troops from 16 NATO countries are taking part in BALTOPS 26, versus more than 40 ships, 25 aircraft, and around 9,000 personnel involved in BALTOPS 25.
The drills have been downsized in response to America's declining interest in the alliance, its increasingly critical attitude toward the European allies, a shift in strategic focus to other regions, and continued engagement in the Strait of Hormuz.
The maneuvers are being conducted under the command of the US Navy's Sixth Fleet and NATO Naval Striking and Support Forces, with participation from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Portugal, and Turkey.
BALTOPS exercises have been held annually since 1972 and are some of NATO's largest naval drills in the Baltic Sea.
In recent years, Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. Russia has noted that it does not pose a threat to anyone but will not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.