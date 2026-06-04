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Over 168,000 Hectares of Land Cleared of Mines in Russian Kursk Region - Governor
Over 168,000 Hectares of Land Cleared of Mines in Russian Kursk Region - Governor
Sputnik International
More than 168,000 hectares of border territories have been cleared of landmines in the western Russian region of Kursk, with a total of 92 settlements declared mine-free, Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein told Sputnik.
2026-06-04T09:27+0000
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"To date, more than 168,000 hectares of territory, more than 880 kilometers [546 miles] of roads, over 18,000 buildings have been cleared. Almost 3 million explosive devices have been destroyed. A total of 92 settlements have been cleared," Khinstein said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region in August 2024. In April 2025, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Kursk Region had been fully liberated.
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Over 168,000 Hectares of Land Cleared of Mines in Russian Kursk Region - Governor

09:27 GMT 04.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA sapper of the 92th Engineer Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces inspects an area for mines and explosive devices amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia.
A sapper of the 92th Engineer Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces inspects an area for mines and explosive devices amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
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ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - More than 168,000 hectares of border territories have been cleared of landmines in the western Russian region of Kursk, with a total of 92 settlements declared mine-free, Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein told Sputnik.
"To date, more than 168,000 hectares of territory, more than 880 kilometers [546 miles] of roads, over 18,000 buildings have been cleared. Almost 3 million explosive devices have been destroyed. A total of 92 settlements have been cleared," Khinstein said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region in August 2024. In April 2025, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Kursk Region had been fully liberated.
Russian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Conducts Over 80 Artillery Strikes on Kursk Region Over Past Day
16 January, 09:35 GMT
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