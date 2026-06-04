https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/over-168000-hectares-of-land-cleared-of-mines-in-russian-kursk-region---governor-1124256414.html

Over 168,000 Hectares of Land Cleared of Mines in Russian Kursk Region - Governor

Over 168,000 Hectares of Land Cleared of Mines in Russian Kursk Region - Governor

Sputnik International

More than 168,000 hectares of border territories have been cleared of landmines in the western Russian region of Kursk, with a total of 92 settlements declared mine-free, Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein told Sputnik.

2026-06-04T09:27+0000

2026-06-04T09:27+0000

2026-06-04T09:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

alexander khinshtein

kursk

russia

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"To date, more than 168,000 hectares of territory, more than 880 kilometers [546 miles] of roads, over 18,000 buildings have been cleared. Almost 3 million explosive devices have been destroyed. A total of 92 settlements have been cleared," Khinstein said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region in August 2024. In April 2025, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Kursk Region had been fully liberated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/ukraine-conducts-over-80-artillery-strikes-on-kursk-region-over-past-day--1123470517.html

kursk

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alexander khinshtein, kursk, russia