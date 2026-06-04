https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/pentagon-scales-back-military-exercises-due-to-rising-fuel-prices---reports-1124259183.html

Pentagon Scales Back Military Exercises Due to Rising Fuel Prices - Reports

Pentagon Scales Back Military Exercises Due to Rising Fuel Prices - Reports

Sputnik International

The Pentagon is cutting back on military exercises due to unforeseen expenses and a hike in fuel prices driven by the crisis in the Middle East, ABC News has reported, citing US officials and department documents.

2026-06-04T13:24+0000

2026-06-04T13:24+0000

2026-06-04T13:24+0000

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The US Department of Defense documents show that the average price it pays for fuel rose by nearly 27% over the past six months to $195.72 in April. As a result, the Pentagon risks facing more than a billion dollars in unplanned expenses for refueling military equipment. Some units have sharply reduced travel for training exercises and other activities or canceled most of them entirely, at least since April. The department has also been affected by a sharp rise in civilian fuel and commercial airfare costs, ABC reported, as the US military often relies on commercial flights and car rentals, the costs of which are frequently reimbursed. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, resulting in more than 3,000 casualties. On April 8, the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. After it expired, there were no reports of renewed hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Negotiations are underway between Iran and the US to agree on a framework memorandum of understanding. Meanwhile, the two sides continue to exchange sporadic strikes. The US claims that the use of force is necessary to uphold the blockade and exercise its right to "self-defense."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/pentagons-funds-to-bankroll-iran-war-likely-to-dry-up-during-sometime-in-summer---reports-1124166910.html

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