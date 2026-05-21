https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/pentagons-funds-to-bankroll-iran-war-likely-to-dry-up-during-sometime-in-summer---reports-1124166910.html
Pentagon's Funds to Bankroll Iran War Likely to Dry Up During Sometime in Summer - Reports
Pentagon's Funds to Bankroll Iran War Likely to Dry Up During Sometime in Summer - Reports
Sputnik International
Funds allocated by the US Department of War to conduct operations against Iran might dry up this summer, Punchbowl News has reported, citing US House Appropriations Committee Chair Tom Cole.
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2026-05-21T13:16+0000
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Although the chair did not provide a concrete date for when the funds might run out, he estimates it will happen in August, the report said on Wednesday. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Meanwhile, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker, the US Government has already spent over $85 billion in the 79 days of the military operation against Iran, an amount almost triple the previous estimates of $29 billion voiced by Under Secretary of War and Chief Financial Officer Jules W. Hurst III.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/iran-restoring-its-military-forces-much-faster-than-us-expected---reports-1124166789.html
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Pentagon's Funds to Bankroll Iran War Likely to Dry Up During Sometime in Summer - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Funds allocated by the US Department of War to conduct operations against Iran might dry up this summer, Punchbowl News has reported, citing US House Appropriations Committee Chair Tom Cole.
Although the chair did not provide a concrete date for when the funds might run out, he estimates it will happen in August, the report said on Wednesday.
"I'm very concerned because we're running out of time," Cole said as quoted in the report when addressing the issue of a supplemental request for Iran.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.
Meanwhile, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker, the US Government
has already spent over $85 billion in the 79 days of the military operation against Iran, an amount almost triple the previous estimates of $29 billion voiced by Under Secretary of War and Chief Financial Officer Jules W. Hurst III.