https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/putin-donbass-goals-do-not-rule-out-a-deal-with-ukraine-1124263959.html

Putin: Donbass Goals Do Not Rule Out a Deal With Ukraine

Putin: Donbass Goals Do Not Rule Out a Deal With Ukraine

Sputnik International

Russian forces are advancing along the entire front line, with no sector where offensive operations are not underway, President Vladimir Putin said answering a question from AP journalist during a meeting with heads of international news agencies at SPIEF.

2026-06-04T17:14+0000

2026-06-04T17:14+0000

2026-06-04T18:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

vladimir putin

donbass

ukraine

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Russia has already secured control of 100% of Lugansk People’s Republic’s territory and over 85% of Donetsk People’s Republic’s territory, Putin pointed out.Russia’s control of the entire Donbas region is not mutually exclusive with making a deal on the Ukrainian issue, he added.Ukrainian Conflict ResolutionAt the same time, he noted, Russia is still willing to make the compromises on the Ukrainian conflict issue that were agreed upon during the US-Russia talks in Anchorage last year.The Ukrainian conflict, Putin suggested, could be resolved quickly if the Ukrainian leadership agrees to what was discussed in Anchorage.However, the European Union as a whole or any of the EU states cannot act as intermediary in the Ukrainian conflict talks, since they directly aid Ukraine and cannot be considered a neutral party.Superior FirepowerUkraine, Putin observed, lacks the kind of weaponry Russia possesses, such as hypersonic and cruise missiles.In the meantime, Russia’s resource, scientific and manpower potential keeps growing with each passing month.Russia also constantly develops and adopts new weapon systems, such as the Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic missile, Putin pointed out.He further insisted that Russia has not carried out a single full-scale combat use of the Oreshnik missile system in Ukraine yet - rather, the launches that have taken place were tests intended to assess the system's performance and gather data for its future full-scale deployment.Russia will continue to further improve and bolster its already formidable air defenses, the Russian president said.Ukraine's Manpower CrisisMeanwhile in Ukraine, ordinary people are being chased and rounded up "as stray dogs" to be press ganged into the Ukrainian military, Putin said.As Ukraine’s manpower shortage worsens, its monthly military personnel losses have already reached 40,000, Putin remarked, adding that about 20,000 Ukrainian servicemen desert every month.Around 200,000 criminal cases for desertion have been opened in Ukraine, and about 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers have deserted since the start of this year alone.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russia-strikes-ukraines-defense-industry-with-massive-hypersonic-retaliatory-blow-1124237784.html

donbass

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vladimir putin, donbass, ukraine