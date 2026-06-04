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Russia Achieves Financial Sovereignty - Finance Minister
Russia Achieves Financial Sovereignty - Finance Minister
Sputnik International
Russia has achieved financial sovereignty, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
2026-06-04T09:17+0000
2026-06-04T09:17+0000
2026-06-04T09:17+0000
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"Despite all the difficulties that we talked about and the global world is really changing, nevertheless, from the point of view of finance, it seems to me that we have reached an absolutely sovereign position," Siluanov said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Russia does not depend on the decisions of third countries, whether they will give it money or not, the minister said, adding that Russia has an external debt of only 10%, which it will pay off soon. Despite unfavorable external conditions, Russia has maintained its independence in financial and economic policy, the minister added. The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
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Russia Achieves Financial Sovereignty - Finance Minister
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia has achieved financial sovereignty, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
"Despite all the difficulties that we talked about and the global world is really changing, nevertheless, from the point of view of finance, it seems to me that we have reached an absolutely sovereign position," Siluanov said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Russia does not depend on the decisions of third countries, whether they will give it money or not, the minister said, adding that Russia has an external debt of only 10%, which it will pay off soon.
"We live today in the absence of external inflows of investments. Today we live in an environment where we fully calculate and use internal financial resources, and there are results. We see that economic growth has been quite steady in recent years," Siluanov said.
Despite unfavorable external conditions, Russia has maintained its independence in financial and economic policy, the minister added.
The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.