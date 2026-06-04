https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russia-achieves-financial-sovereignty---finance-minister-1124256158.html

Russia Achieves Financial Sovereignty - Finance Minister

Russia Achieves Financial Sovereignty - Finance Minister

Sputnik International

Russia has achieved financial sovereignty, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

2026-06-04T09:17+0000

2026-06-04T09:17+0000

2026-06-04T09:17+0000

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"Despite all the difficulties that we talked about and the global world is really changing, nevertheless, from the point of view of finance, it seems to me that we have reached an absolutely sovereign position," Siluanov said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Russia does not depend on the decisions of third countries, whether they will give it money or not, the minister said, adding that Russia has an external debt of only 10%, which it will pay off soon. Despite unfavorable external conditions, Russia has maintained its independence in financial and economic policy, the minister added. The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/live-updates-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-day-2-1124250207.html

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