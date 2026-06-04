https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russia-africa-summit-to-focus-on-trade-investment-agenda---foreign-ministry-1124263118.html

Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on Trade, Investment Agenda - Foreign Ministry

Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on Trade, Investment Agenda - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The agenda of the third Russia-Africa summit will center on economic, trade and investment issues, Tatiana Dovgalenko, Director of the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

2026-06-04T16:26+0000

2026-06-04T16:26+0000

2026-06-04T16:26+0000

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The third Russia-Africa Summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29. Russia and African countries share an understanding that further efforts are needed to advance economic, trade and investment cooperation, she added. The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

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