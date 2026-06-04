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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russia-aims-for-full-rare-earth-metals-supply-chain-by-2028-1124256902.html
Russia Aims for Full Rare Earth Metals Supply Chain by 2028
Russia Aims for Full Rare Earth Metals Supply Chain by 2028
Sputnik International
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said he expects Russia to establish a full range of rare earth metal production capabilities by 2028, including rare metals and medium-to-heavy rare earth elements.
2026-06-04T09:42+0000
2026-06-04T09:42+0000
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"I expect that by 2028 we will have a complete range covering light to medium-heavy rare earth elements, including rare metal groups," Manturov said during the SPIEF session "Rare and Strategic: Sovereignty and International Cooperation in Rare Earths and Critical Minerals."He noted that Russia already possesses nearly a complete set of technologies required for the sector, with only a few exceptions.In May, the Industry and Trade Ministry reported that Russia possesses one of the world's largest rare earth mineral resource bases, with 28.5 million tonnes of explored reserves. Rare and rare earth metals are essential for energy, microelectronics, aerospace, shipbuilding and a range of other industries.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place from June 3 to 6.
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Russia Aims for Full Rare Earth Metals Supply Chain by 2028

09:42 GMT 04.06.2026
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Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said he expects Russia to establish a full range of rare earth metal production capabilities by 2028, including rare metals and medium-to-heavy rare earth elements.
"I expect that by 2028 we will have a complete range covering light to medium-heavy rare earth elements, including rare metal groups," Manturov said during the SPIEF session "Rare and Strategic: Sovereignty and International Cooperation in Rare Earths and Critical Minerals."
He noted that Russia already possesses nearly a complete set of technologies required for the sector, with only a few exceptions.
"Today I can say that we have almost the full range of technologies. Work on medium-to-heavy rare earth elements is still underway. We are moving from the research stage to experimental development," Manturov said.
In May, the Industry and Trade Ministry reported that Russia possesses one of the world's largest rare earth mineral resource bases, with 28.5 million tonnes of explored reserves. Rare and rare earth metals are essential for energy, microelectronics, aerospace, shipbuilding and a range of other industries.
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
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The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place from June 3 to 6.
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