https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russia-and-us-move-forward-on-bering-strait-tunnel---dmitriev-1124261333.html

Russia, US Make Major Move on Bering Strait Tunnel Megaproject - Dmitriev

Russia, US Make Major Move on Bering Strait Tunnel Megaproject - Dmitriev

Sputnik International

Russia and the United States will sign an agreement on Friday to continue design work for a tunnel beneath the Bering Strait, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said.

2026-06-04T14:41+0000

2026-06-04T14:41+0000

2026-06-04T15:00+0000

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"Tomorrow, we will sign an agreement to continue the tunnel design project. The tunnel will be built. It will become one of the largest infrastructure projects between our countries," Dmitriev said in an interview with Russian media on the sidelines of SPIEF.In October, Dmitriev raised the possibility of constructing a tunnel linking Russia and Alaska. He said a Bering Strait tunnel could be built in less than eight years using advanced technology.US President Donald Trump previously described the idea as interesting. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later noted that such a project would require political will from both sides.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 3 to 6.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/us-investor-rogers-calls-idea-of-tunnel-between-russia-us-wonderful-1123361553.html

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russia, us, bering strait, alaska, kirill dmitriev, business, russian direct investment fund (rdif), russian foreign ministry