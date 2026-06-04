International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russia-and-us-move-forward-on-bering-strait-tunnel---dmitriev-1124261333.html
Russia, US Make Major Move on Bering Strait Tunnel Megaproject - Dmitriev
Russia, US Make Major Move on Bering Strait Tunnel Megaproject - Dmitriev
Sputnik International
Russia and the United States will sign an agreement on Friday to continue design work for a tunnel beneath the Bering Strait, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said.
2026-06-04T14:41+0000
2026-06-04T15:00+0000
world
russia
us
bering strait
alaska
kirill dmitriev
business
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/19/1123013020_0:0:3129:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_15f9358979eeab5ceeacee4fc9752ed5.jpg
"Tomorrow, we will sign an agreement to continue the tunnel design project. The tunnel will be built. It will become one of the largest infrastructure projects between our countries," Dmitriev said in an interview with Russian media on the sidelines of SPIEF.In October, Dmitriev raised the possibility of constructing a tunnel linking Russia and Alaska. He said a Bering Strait tunnel could be built in less than eight years using advanced technology.US President Donald Trump previously described the idea as interesting. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later noted that such a project would require political will from both sides.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 3 to 6.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/us-investor-rogers-calls-idea-of-tunnel-between-russia-us-wonderful-1123361553.html
russia
bering strait
alaska
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/19/1123013020_269:0:3000:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_daf11b7349f0bfd5b453c74df791edd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, bering strait, alaska, kirill dmitriev, business, russian direct investment fund (rdif), russian foreign ministry
russia, us, bering strait, alaska, kirill dmitriev, business, russian direct investment fund (rdif), russian foreign ministry

Russia, US Make Major Move on Bering Strait Tunnel Megaproject - Dmitriev

14:41 GMT 04.06.2026 (Updated: 15:00 GMT 04.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankKirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia and the United States will sign an agreement on Friday to continue design work for a tunnel beneath the Bering Strait, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said.
"Tomorrow, we will sign an agreement to continue the tunnel design project. The tunnel will be built. It will become one of the largest infrastructure projects between our countries," Dmitriev said in an interview with Russian media on the sidelines of SPIEF.
In October, Dmitriev raised the possibility of constructing a tunnel linking Russia and Alaska. He said a Bering Strait tunnel could be built in less than eight years using advanced technology.
US President Donald Trump previously described the idea as interesting. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later noted that such a project would require political will from both sides.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 3 to 6.
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2025
World
US Investor Rogers Calls Idea of Tunnel Between Russia, US 'Wonderful'
25 December 2025, 09:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала