https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russian-troops-liberate-komsomolskoye-in-zaporozhye-region-1124258271.html

Russian Troops Liberate Komsomolskoye in Zaporozhye Region

Russian Troops Liberate Komsomolskoye in Zaporozhye Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Komsomolskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-06-04T12:05+0000

2026-06-04T12:05+0000

2026-06-04T12:05+0000

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"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Vostok battlegroup liberated the Komsomolskoye settlement of the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/over-168000-hectares-of-land-cleared-of-mines-in-russian-kursk-region---governor-1124256414.html

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