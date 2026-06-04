https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russian-troops-liberate-komsomolskoye-in-zaporozhye-region-1124258271.html
Russian Troops Liberate Komsomolskoye in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Troops Liberate Komsomolskoye in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Komsomolskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-06-04T12:05+0000
2026-06-04T12:05+0000
2026-06-04T12:05+0000
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"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Vostok battlegroup liberated the Komsomolskoye settlement of the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
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russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, zaporozhye region
Russian Troops Liberate Komsomolskoye in Zaporozhye Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Komsomolskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Vostok battlegroup liberated the Komsomolskoye settlement of the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 370 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 195 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 430 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 165 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense systems shot down a total of 601 Ukrainian UAVs, four guided aerial bombs, and two Vampire shells