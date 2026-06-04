International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russian-troops-liberate-komsomolskoye-in-zaporozhye-region-1124258271.html
Russian Troops Liberate Komsomolskoye in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Troops Liberate Komsomolskoye in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Komsomolskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-06-04T12:05+0000
2026-06-04T12:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
zaporozhye region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a94f292fc7bfc91d19fb33d9061f534c.jpg
"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Vostok battlegroup liberated the Komsomolskoye settlement of the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/over-168000-hectares-of-land-cleared-of-mines-in-russian-kursk-region---governor-1124256414.html
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fca2b58ea2b30689acbb59e3dfa8f0d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, zaporozhye region
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, zaporozhye region

Russian Troops Liberate Komsomolskoye in Zaporozhye Region

12:05 GMT 04.06.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Komsomolskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Vostok battlegroup liberated the Komsomolskoye settlement of the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 370 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 195 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 430 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by the Zapad battlegroup, over 165 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense systems shot down a total of 601 Ukrainian UAVs, four guided aerial bombs, and two Vampire shells
A sapper of the 92th Engineer Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces inspects an area for mines and explosive devices amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Over 168,000 Hectares of Land Cleared of Mines in Russian Kursk Region - Governor
09:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала