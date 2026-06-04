International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russias-zakharova-says-will-watch-how-bbc-covers-ukrainian-attacks-going-forward-1124261004.html
Russia's MFA Spox Vows to Keep Eye on How BBC Covers Ukrainian Attacks Going Forward
Russia's MFA Spox Vows to Keep Eye on How BBC Covers Ukrainian Attacks Going Forward
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday she would be watching how BBC covers crimes committed by the Ukrainian military after the UK broadcaster declined to visit the site of the Ukrainian attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic.
2026-06-04T14:33+0000
2026-06-04T14:43+0000
world
maria zakharova
russia
ukraine
bbc
foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116298090_0:0:2904:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_a12fbbace094c06fde2b8f52e5f86d43.jpg
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg promised to cover the Ukrainian attack in Yenakievo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Zakharova drew parallels between the methods used by the Ukrainian armed forces and terrorists in Russia's North Caucasus region. From May 28-31, Ukrainian forces shelled residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Energodar, Zakharova said, adding that a kindergarten and a maternity hospital had come under fire and drone attacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/western-media-distorted-starobelsk-tragedy-to-smear-russia---russian-foreign-ministry-1124191259.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116298090_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e46311311e38e2392746a30ffd8c01b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
maria zakharova, russia, ukraine, bbc, foreign ministry
maria zakharova, russia, ukraine, bbc, foreign ministry

Russia's MFA Spox Vows to Keep Eye on How BBC Covers Ukrainian Attacks Going Forward

14:33 GMT 04.06.2026 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 04.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday she would be watching how BBC covers crimes committed by the Ukrainian military after the UK broadcaster declined to visit the site of the Ukrainian attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic.
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg promised to cover the Ukrainian attack in Yenakievo in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
"They falsified materials about Bucha, they refused to go to Starobelsk. They didn’t need that story. Now they seem to have promised that they will cover it. We will see," Zakharova told a news briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026 (SPIEF).
Zakharova drew parallels between the methods used by the Ukrainian armed forces and terrorists in Russia's North Caucasus region.
From May 28-31, Ukrainian forces shelled residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Energodar, Zakharova said, adding that a kindergarten and a maternity hospital had come under fire and drone attacks.
"That is how terrorists acted in the North Caucasus. Remember Budyonnovsk, when they seized a maternity hospital? Remember the school in Beslan? Remember the Nord-Ost musical? Remember explosions that tore through residential buildings while people were sleeping, when they knew families and children were inside, defenseless - planting hexogen at night? The same signature," Zakharova said.
Ukraine's drone attack at a school in the Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
World
Western Media Distorted Starobelsk Tragedy to Smear Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry
26 May, 15:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала