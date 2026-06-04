https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russias-zakharova-says-will-watch-how-bbc-covers-ukrainian-attacks-going-forward-1124261004.html

Russia's MFA Spox Vows to Keep Eye on How BBC Covers Ukrainian Attacks Going Forward

Russia's MFA Spox Vows to Keep Eye on How BBC Covers Ukrainian Attacks Going Forward

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday she would be watching how BBC covers crimes committed by the Ukrainian military after the UK broadcaster declined to visit the site of the Ukrainian attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic.

2026-06-04T14:33+0000

2026-06-04T14:33+0000

2026-06-04T14:43+0000

world

maria zakharova

russia

ukraine

bbc

foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116298090_0:0:2904:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_a12fbbace094c06fde2b8f52e5f86d43.jpg

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg promised to cover the Ukrainian attack in Yenakievo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Zakharova drew parallels between the methods used by the Ukrainian armed forces and terrorists in Russia's North Caucasus region. From May 28-31, Ukrainian forces shelled residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Energodar, Zakharova said, adding that a kindergarten and a maternity hospital had come under fire and drone attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/western-media-distorted-starobelsk-tragedy-to-smear-russia---russian-foreign-ministry-1124191259.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, russia, ukraine, bbc, foreign ministry