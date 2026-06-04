https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russias-zakharova-says-will-watch-how-bbc-covers-ukrainian-attacks-going-forward-1124261004.html
Russia's MFA Spox Vows to Keep Eye on How BBC Covers Ukrainian Attacks Going Forward
Russia's MFA Spox Vows to Keep Eye on How BBC Covers Ukrainian Attacks Going Forward
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday she would be watching how BBC covers crimes committed by the Ukrainian military after the UK broadcaster declined to visit the site of the Ukrainian attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic.
2026-06-04T14:33+0000
2026-06-04T14:33+0000
2026-06-04T14:43+0000
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Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg promised to cover the Ukrainian attack in Yenakievo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Zakharova drew parallels between the methods used by the Ukrainian armed forces and terrorists in Russia's North Caucasus region. From May 28-31, Ukrainian forces shelled residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Energodar, Zakharova said, adding that a kindergarten and a maternity hospital had come under fire and drone attacks.
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maria zakharova, russia, ukraine, bbc, foreign ministry
Russia's MFA Spox Vows to Keep Eye on How BBC Covers Ukrainian Attacks Going Forward
14:33 GMT 04.06.2026 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 04.06.2026)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday she would be watching how BBC covers crimes committed by the Ukrainian military after the UK broadcaster declined to visit the site of the Ukrainian attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic.
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg promised to cover the Ukrainian attack in Yenakievo in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
"They falsified materials about Bucha, they refused to go to Starobelsk. They didn’t need that story. Now they seem to have promised that they will cover it. We will see," Zakharova told a news briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026 (SPIEF).
Zakharova drew parallels between the methods used by the Ukrainian armed forces and terrorists in Russia's North Caucasus region.
From May 28-31, Ukrainian forces shelled residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Energodar, Zakharova said, adding that a kindergarten and a maternity hospital had come under fire and drone attacks.
"That is how terrorists acted in the North Caucasus. Remember Budyonnovsk, when they seized a maternity hospital? Remember the school in Beslan? Remember the Nord-Ost musical? Remember explosions that tore through residential buildings while people were sleeping, when they knew families and children were inside, defenseless - planting hexogen at night? The same signature," Zakharova said.