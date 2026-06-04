https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/us-house-adopts-resolution-to-rein-in-trumps-war-powers-on-iran--reports-1124251831.html

US House Adopts Resolution to Rein in Trump’s War Powers on Iran — Reports

US House Adopts Resolution to Rein in Trump’s War Powers on Iran — Reports

Sputnik International

The US House of Representatives voted 215–208 to adopt a War Powers resolution aimed at reasserting congressional authority over military action against Iran, American media reported.

2026-06-04T04:30+0000

2026-06-04T04:30+0000

2026-06-04T04:30+0000

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The vote comes more than three months after President Donald Trump launched military aggression against Iran, with the conflict passing the 90-day threshold under the War Powers Act.However, the resolution is unlikely to immediately restrict Trump’s actions. A similar measure would still need to pass the Senate, and the president would have to sign it.House Speaker Mike Johnson argued the vote would “weaken” Trump’s position in talks with Iran, saying he should be given room to conclude a possible agreement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/trump-demands-irans-nuclear-dust-be-handed-to-us-or-destroyed-1124187168.html

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