https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/us-journalist-owens-says-americans-growing-tired-of-financing-ukraine-1124254068.html

US Journalist Owens Says Americans Growing Tired of Financing Ukraine

US Journalist Owens Says Americans Growing Tired of Financing Ukraine

Sputnik International

Americans are getting tired of financing Ukraine, not knowing where their money is going, Candace Owens, a journalist from the United States, said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

2026-06-04T09:02+0000

2026-06-04T09:02+0000

2026-06-04T09:02+0000

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"Americans are really getting tired of funding [Ukraine], not knowing where the money is going, learning that oligarchs are buying yachts. So we think about it at a practical level, in terms of our taxes and where our money is going, which is never quite explained," she said. Americans are increasingly focusing on their country's internal problems, she said. The journalist described her trip to Russia for the annual SPIEF forum as a wonderful visit, for which she admitted she was being criticized at home. Owens said there were concerns about her safety before the trip to Russia, but the reality proved to be very different. The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/live-updates-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-day-2-1124250207.html

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