https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/us-journalist-owens-says-americans-growing-tired-of-financing-ukraine-1124254068.html
US Journalist Owens Says Americans Growing Tired of Financing Ukraine
US Journalist Owens Says Americans Growing Tired of Financing Ukraine
Sputnik International
Americans are getting tired of financing Ukraine, not knowing where their money is going, Candace Owens, a journalist from the United States, said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
2026-06-04T09:02+0000
2026-06-04T09:02+0000
2026-06-04T09:02+0000
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"Americans are really getting tired of funding [Ukraine], not knowing where the money is going, learning that oligarchs are buying yachts. So we think about it at a practical level, in terms of our taxes and where our money is going, which is never quite explained," she said. Americans are increasingly focusing on their country's internal problems, she said. The journalist described her trip to Russia for the annual SPIEF forum as a wonderful visit, for which she admitted she was being criticized at home. Owens said there were concerns about her safety before the trip to Russia, but the reality proved to be very different. The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
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US Journalist Owens Says Americans Growing Tired of Financing Ukraine
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Americans are getting tired of financing Ukraine, not knowing where their money is going, Candace Owens, a journalist from the United States, said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"Americans are really getting tired of funding [Ukraine], not knowing where the money is going, learning that oligarchs are buying yachts. So we think about it at a practical level, in terms of our taxes and where our money is going, which is never quite explained," she said.
Americans are increasingly focusing on their country's internal problems, she said.
The journalist described her trip to Russia for the annual SPIEF forum as a wonderful visit, for which she admitted she was being criticized at home.
"I was criticized for going to Italy a couple of weeks ago, criticized today for coming to Russia, but I do not formulate my life based on critiques that are written in the media, especially when they are untrue," she said.
Owens said there were concerns about her safety before the trip to Russia, but the reality proved to be very different.
"People were very concerned about my safety and thought all sorts of terrible things were going to happen. And we have felt remarkably safe, and Moscow is beautiful, it's clean. I definitely want to come back and spend some more time in Russia," she said.
The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.