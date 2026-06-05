https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/ai-and-robotics-set-to-reshape-russian-labor-market-1124273593.html

AI and Robotics Set to Reshape Russian Labor Market

AI and Robotics Set to Reshape Russian Labor Market

Sputnik International

Russia ranks 37th globally in labor productivity despite being a world leader in vocational education, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told SPIEF.

2026-06-05T17:59+0000

2026-06-05T17:59+0000

2026-06-06T08:59+0000

russia

tatyana golikova

russia

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

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Speaking at the session on Labor Market 2.0: The Dictatorship of Artificial Intelligence, Skills Transformation, and the Future of Professions, Golikova noted that while Russia trains many specialists in secondary vocational education, productivity remains modest by international standards.Quoting data from the World Economic Forum, Golikova said that more than 90% of employers across sectors like education, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications and logistics think artificial intelligence (AI) is a key trend.AI could affect around 40% of jobs worldwide and up to 60% of jobs in advanced economies, she said, adding that adopting new technology depends on each country's ability to adapt to the changes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/russia-cannot-be-dependent-on-foreign-ai-networks--this-is-matter-of-sovereignty---putin-1123142136.html

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tatyana golikova, russia, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)