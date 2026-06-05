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AI and Robotics Set to Reshape Russian Labor Market
AI and Robotics Set to Reshape Russian Labor Market
Sputnik International
Russia ranks 37th globally in labor productivity despite being a world leader in vocational education, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told SPIEF.
2026-06-05T17:59+0000
2026-06-06T08:59+0000
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Speaking at the session on Labor Market 2.0: The Dictatorship of Artificial Intelligence, Skills Transformation, and the Future of Professions, Golikova noted that while Russia trains many specialists in secondary vocational education, productivity remains modest by international standards.Quoting data from the World Economic Forum, Golikova said that more than 90% of employers across sectors like education, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications and logistics think artificial intelligence (AI) is a key trend.AI could affect around 40% of jobs worldwide and up to 60% of jobs in advanced economies, she said, adding that adopting new technology depends on each country's ability to adapt to the changes.
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AI and Robotics Set to Reshape Russian Labor Market

17:59 GMT 05.06.2026 (Updated: 08:59 GMT 06.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankTatyana Golikova, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation
Tatyana Golikova, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
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Russia ranks 37th globally in labor productivity despite being a world leader in vocational education, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told SPIEF.
Speaking at the session on Labor Market 2.0: The Dictatorship of Artificial Intelligence, Skills Transformation, and the Future of Professions, Golikova noted that while Russia trains many specialists in secondary vocational education, productivity remains modest by international standards.
"It is important to assess how new technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and remote work will affect labor demand and workforce needs in the long term," she said.
Quoting data from the World Economic Forum, Golikova said that more than 90% of employers across sectors like education, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications and logistics think artificial intelligence (AI) is a key trend.
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Russia Cannot be Dependent on Foreign AI Networks, It's Matter of Sovereignty - Putin
19 November 2025, 16:55 GMT
AI could affect around 40% of jobs worldwide and up to 60% of jobs in advanced economies, she said, adding that adopting new technology depends on each country's ability to adapt to the changes.
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