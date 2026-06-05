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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/palestinian-official-hails-historic-victory-over-us-and-israel-at-ilo-1124265964.html
Palestinian Official Hails 'Historic Victory' Over US and Israel at ILO
Palestinian Official Hails 'Historic Victory' Over US and Israel at ILO
Sputnik International
The fact Palestine defended its new observer status in the International Labor Organization is a source of pride for the country, Secretary-General of the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions Shaher Saad tells Sputnik.
2026-06-05T07:42+0000
2026-06-05T07:42+0000
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Palestinian workers waged a continuous diplomatic battle within the organization for almost a year, he adds.The International Labor Conference held in Geneva on June 1-12 rejected the request of Israel — supported by the US and Argentina — to revoke the decision to grant Palestine observer status."The Palestinian delegation has already received official identity cards bearing the name of the State of Palestine, and its members now enter the conference halls with special identity cards," Saad notes.The next goal after this stage is transition to full membership in the body, the official says.
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Palestinian Official Hails 'Historic Victory' Over US and Israel at ILO

07:42 GMT 05.06.2026
© AP Photo / K.M. ChaudaryUniversity students take part in rally against the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and to show solidarity with Palestinian people, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, May 10, 2024
University students take part in rally against the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and to show solidarity with Palestinian people, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, May 10, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
© AP Photo / K.M. Chaudary
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The fact Palestine defended its new observer status in the International Labor Organization is a source of pride for the country, Secretary-General of the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions Shaher Saad tells Sputnik.
Palestinian workers waged a continuous diplomatic battle within the organization for almost a year, he adds.
Saad mentioned the Palestinian workers’ efforts in the ILO Administrative Council, during the body’s 113th Session last June when Palestine was given observer status, at the meetings of June 2026 when the US attempted to organize another vote on Palestine but failed, and finally, during the current 114th Session.
The International Labor Conference held in Geneva on June 1-12 rejected the request of Israel — supported by the US and Argentina — to revoke the decision to grant Palestine observer status.
Palestine 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2025
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Palestine in 2025: Shattered Ceasefires and Unrelenting Humanitarian Suffering
29 December 2025, 12:00 GMT
"The Palestinian delegation has already received official identity cards bearing the name of the State of Palestine, and its members now enter the conference halls with special identity cards," Saad notes.
The next goal after this stage is transition to full membership in the body, the official says.
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