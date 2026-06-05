https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/palestinian-official-hails-historic-victory-over-us-and-israel-at-ilo-1124265964.html

Palestinian Official Hails 'Historic Victory' Over US and Israel at ILO

Palestinian Official Hails 'Historic Victory' Over US and Israel at ILO

Sputnik International

The fact Palestine defended its new observer status in the International Labor Organization is a source of pride for the country, Secretary-General of the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions Shaher Saad tells Sputnik.

2026-06-05T07:42+0000

2026-06-05T07:42+0000

2026-06-05T07:42+0000

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Palestinian workers waged a continuous diplomatic battle within the organization for almost a year, he adds.The International Labor Conference held in Geneva on June 1-12 rejected the request of Israel — supported by the US and Argentina — to revoke the decision to grant Palestine observer status."The Palestinian delegation has already received official identity cards bearing the name of the State of Palestine, and its members now enter the conference halls with special identity cards," Saad notes.The next goal after this stage is transition to full membership in the body, the official says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/palestine-in-2025-shattered-ceasefires-and-unrelenting-humanitarian-suffering-1123378184.html

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