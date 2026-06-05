International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Participates in SPIEF 2026 Plenary Session
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/plans-for-tunnel-between-us-russia-to-become-clear-by-end-of-year---rdif-head-1124268657.html
Plans for Tunnel Between US, Russia to Become Clear by End of Year - RDIF Head
Plans for Tunnel Between US, Russia to Become Clear by End of Year - RDIF Head
Sputnik International
Further steps on plans to design a tunnel across the Bering Strait between Russia and the US will become clear closer to year-end, Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said
2026-06-05T13:17+0000
2026-06-05T13:17+0000
world
russia
us
plans
tunnel
investment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105609/91/1056099190_0:0:2501:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_f5bb4f732d7a003c0bdfa0e92640e31b.jpg
"We are moving gradually and calmly, and by the end of the year, the next steps will be clearer," Dmitriev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), commenting on the tunnel construction plans.RDIF has signed an agreement with a company that will design the tunnel, Dmitriev added.The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/us-investor-rogers-calls-idea-of-tunnel-between-russia-us-wonderful-1123361553.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105609/91/1056099190_0:0:2229:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_04b2709e1a0c090da9b0a056aa146ee6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, plans, tunnel, investment
russia, us, plans, tunnel, investment

Plans for Tunnel Between US, Russia to Become Clear by End of Year - RDIF Head

13:17 GMT 05.06.2026
© AFP 2023 / MLADEN ANTONOVThis photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport
This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
© AFP 2023 / MLADEN ANTONOV
Subscribe
Further steps regarding plans to design a tunnel across the Bering Strait between Russia and the United States will become clear closer to the end of the year, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Friday.
"We are moving gradually and calmly, and by the end of the year, the next steps will be clearer," Dmitriev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), commenting on the tunnel construction plans.
RDIF has signed an agreement with a company that will design the tunnel, Dmitriev added.
"There is a good dialogue [between Russia and the US] going on in many areas. So we are continuing the dialogue," Dmitriev also said.
The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2025
World
US Investor Rogers Calls Idea of Tunnel Between Russia, US 'Wonderful'
25 December 2025, 09:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала