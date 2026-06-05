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Plans for Tunnel Between US, Russia to Become Clear by End of Year - RDIF Head
Plans for Tunnel Between US, Russia to Become Clear by End of Year - RDIF Head
Sputnik International
Further steps on plans to design a tunnel across the Bering Strait between Russia and the US will become clear closer to year-end, Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said
2026-06-05T13:17+0000
2026-06-05T13:17+0000
2026-06-05T13:17+0000
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"We are moving gradually and calmly, and by the end of the year, the next steps will be clearer," Dmitriev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), commenting on the tunnel construction plans.RDIF has signed an agreement with a company that will design the tunnel, Dmitriev added.The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
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Plans for Tunnel Between US, Russia to Become Clear by End of Year - RDIF Head
Further steps regarding plans to design a tunnel across the Bering Strait between Russia and the United States will become clear closer to the end of the year, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Friday.
"We are moving gradually and calmly, and by the end of the year, the next steps will be clearer," Dmitriev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), commenting on the tunnel construction plans.
RDIF has signed an agreement with a company that will design the tunnel, Dmitriev added.
"There is a good dialogue [between Russia and the US] going on in many areas. So we are continuing the dialogue," Dmitriev also said.
The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
25 December 2025, 09:45 GMT