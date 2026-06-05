https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/plans-for-tunnel-between-us-russia-to-become-clear-by-end-of-year---rdif-head-1124268657.html

Plans for Tunnel Between US, Russia to Become Clear by End of Year - RDIF Head

Plans for Tunnel Between US, Russia to Become Clear by End of Year - RDIF Head

Sputnik International

Further steps on plans to design a tunnel across the Bering Strait between Russia and the US will become clear closer to year-end, Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said

2026-06-05T13:17+0000

2026-06-05T13:17+0000

2026-06-05T13:17+0000

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"We are moving gradually and calmly, and by the end of the year, the next steps will be clearer," Dmitriev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), commenting on the tunnel construction plans.RDIF has signed an agreement with a company that will design the tunnel, Dmitriev added.The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/us-investor-rogers-calls-idea-of-tunnel-between-russia-us-wonderful-1123361553.html

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