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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/russia-open-to-return-of-western-businesses-should-be-open-to-foreign-investment---kremlin-1124266282.html
Kremlin Drops Hint Western Business Welcome to Return — Investment Encouraged
Kremlin Drops Hint Western Business Welcome to Return — Investment Encouraged
Sputnik International
Russia is open to the return of Western businesses and the country should remain open to foreign investment to develop and ensure competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
2026-06-05T07:42+0000
2026-06-05T08:45+0000
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"Absolutely. We need to—absolutely—remain open to foreign investment," Peskov stressed at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), responding to a question about whether Russia expects the return of Western businesses and whether the country needs them.The 2026 SPIEF is running from June 3-6, with RIA Novosti acting as the forum's general information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/spief-opens-new-horizons-for-foreign-investors-in-the-russian-market---expert-1124249597.html
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russia, investment, dmitry peskov, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

Kremlin Drops Hint Western Business Welcome to Return — Investment Encouraged

07:42 GMT 05.06.2026 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 05.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaKremlin
Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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Russia is open to the return of Western businesses and must remain receptive to foreign investment in order to ensure and foster competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"Absolutely. We need to—absolutely—remain open to foreign investment," Peskov stressed at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), responding to a question about whether Russia expects the return of Western businesses and whether the country needs them.

Any economy should develop with the maximum inflow of foreign investment, the official said, adding that it also has the benefit of spurring competition.

The 2026 SPIEF is running from June 3-6, with RIA Novosti acting as the forum's general information partner.
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
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SPIEF Opens New Horizons for Foreign Investors in the Russian Market - Expert
3 June, 15:24 GMT
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