https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/russia-open-to-return-of-western-businesses-should-be-open-to-foreign-investment---kremlin-1124266282.html

Kremlin Drops Hint Western Business Welcome to Return — Investment Encouraged

Kremlin Drops Hint Western Business Welcome to Return — Investment Encouraged

Sputnik International

Russia is open to the return of Western businesses and the country should remain open to foreign investment to develop and ensure competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

2026-06-05T07:42+0000

2026-06-05T07:42+0000

2026-06-05T08:45+0000

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st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

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"Absolutely. We need to—absolutely—remain open to foreign investment," Peskov stressed at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), responding to a question about whether Russia expects the return of Western businesses and whether the country needs them.The 2026 SPIEF is running from June 3-6, with RIA Novosti acting as the forum's general information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/spief-opens-new-horizons-for-foreign-investors-in-the-russian-market---expert-1124249597.html

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