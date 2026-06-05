https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/russia-returns-185-soldiers-from-kiev-controlled-territory---defense-ministry-1124267852.html

Russia Returns 185 Soldiers From Kiev-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry

Russia Returns 185 Soldiers From Kiev-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia has returned 185 military personnel from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, and 185 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine have been transferred in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-06-05T11:25+0000

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"On June 5, 185 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 185 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the ministry said. The returned Russian servicepeople are on the territory of Belarus, and the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Yana Lantratova, is working with them, the ministry added. "After providing the necessary psychological and medical assistance, the Russian servicemen will be transported to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions," the ministry added. The UAE provided mediation in the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine, the ministry concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia--ukraine-swap-205-pows-each-in-latest-exchange-1124129230.html

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