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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/russia-returns-185-soldiers-from-kiev-controlled-territory---defense-ministry-1124267852.html
Russia Returns 185 Soldiers From Kiev-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry
Russia Returns 185 Soldiers From Kiev-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia has returned 185 military personnel from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, and 185 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine have been transferred in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-06-05T11:25+0000
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"On June 5, 185 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 185 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the ministry said. The returned Russian servicepeople are on the territory of Belarus, and the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Yana Lantratova, is working with them, the ministry added. "After providing the necessary psychological and medical assistance, the Russian servicemen will be transported to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions," the ministry added. The UAE provided mediation in the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine, the ministry concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia--ukraine-swap-205-pows-each-in-latest-exchange-1124129230.html
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Russia Returns 185 Soldiers From Kiev-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry

11:25 GMT 05.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankRussian prisoners of war swapped as part of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached during peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul
Russian prisoners of war swapped as part of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached during peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has returned 185 military personnel from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, and 185 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine have been transferred in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On June 5, 185 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 185 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the ministry said.
The returned Russian servicepeople are on the territory of Belarus, and the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Yana Lantratova, is working with them, the ministry added.
"After providing the necessary psychological and medical assistance, the Russian servicemen will be transported to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions," the ministry added.
Return of Russian servicemen from Ukrainian captivity - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia & Ukraine Swap 205 PoWs Each in Latest Exchange
15 May, 07:06 GMT
The UAE provided mediation in the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine, the ministry concluded.
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