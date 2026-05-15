https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia--ukraine-swap-205-pows-each-in-latest-exchange-1124129230.html

Russia & Ukraine Swap 205 PoWs Each in Latest Exchange

Russia & Ukraine Swap 205 PoWs Each in Latest Exchange

Sputnik International

205 Russian servicemen have been returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, in exchange for 205 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

2026-05-15T07:06+0000

2026-05-15T07:06+0000

2026-05-15T07:12+0000

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"On May 15th, a total of 205 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 205 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the statement said.The returned Russian military personnel are in Belarus, they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.The prisoner exchange with Ukraine was facilitated by the UAE, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/russia-ukraine-exchange-pows-under-formula-185-for-185-1122898724.html

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