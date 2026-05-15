https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia--ukraine-swap-205-pows-each-in-latest-exchange-1124129230.html
Russia & Ukraine Swap 205 PoWs Each in Latest Exchange
Russia & Ukraine Swap 205 PoWs Each in Latest Exchange
Sputnik International
205 Russian servicemen have been returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, in exchange for 205 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
2026-05-15T07:06+0000
2026-05-15T07:06+0000
2026-05-15T07:12+0000
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"On May 15th, a total of 205 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 205 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the statement said.The returned Russian military personnel are in Belarus, they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.The prisoner exchange with Ukraine was facilitated by the UAE, the ministry added.
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Russia & Ukraine Swap 205 PoWs Each in Latest Exchange
07:06 GMT 15.05.2026 (Updated: 07:12 GMT 15.05.2026)
205 Russian servicemen have been returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, in exchange for 205 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
"On May 15th, a total of 205 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 205 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the statement said.
The returned Russian military personnel are in Belarus, they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.
"All Russian military personnel will be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry added.
The prisoner exchange with Ukraine was facilitated by the UAE, the ministry added.
2 October 2025, 12:09 GMT