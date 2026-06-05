International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Participates in SPIEF 2026 Plenary Session
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/ukraine-violates-ceasefire-at-zaporozhye-npp-1124268263.html
Ukraine Violates Ceasefire at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine Violates Ceasefire at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, with a drone dropping a munition on personnel from a Russian... 05.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-05T12:28+0000
2026-06-05T12:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporozhye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1f/1124223288_0:153:3096:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_2ec12b79f594759110e1f75a657bc754.jpg
Five servicemen were injured and received the necessary medical assistance.The station described the attack as a gross violation of the guarantees provided by the Ukrainian side.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/ukrainian-strike-on-znpp-dangerous-precedent-of-targeted-attack---rosatom-ceo-1124235406.html
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1f/1124223288_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c6f662c80850c9c4aa2b8dc771bbddc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
zaporozhye
zaporozhye

Ukraine Violates Ceasefire at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

12:28 GMT 05.06.2026 (Updated: 12:56 GMT 05.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, with a drone dropping a munition on personnel from a Russian Defense Ministry demining team.
Five servicemen were injured and received the necessary medical assistance.
"The incident occurred during the first hours of the ceasefire introduced to allow work on restoring the 750 kV Dneprovskaya power line, which is of critical importance for the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," the plant said.
The station described the attack as a gross violation of the guarantees provided by the Ukrainian side.
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
World
'Unacceptable Precedent': Rosatom Slams Ukrainian Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
1 June, 11:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала