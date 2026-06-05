https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/ukraine-violates-ceasefire-at-zaporozhye-npp-1124268263.html
Ukraine Violates Ceasefire at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine Violates Ceasefire at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, with a drone dropping a munition on personnel from a Russian... 05.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-05T12:28+0000
2026-06-05T12:28+0000
2026-06-05T12:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporozhye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1f/1124223288_0:153:3096:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_2ec12b79f594759110e1f75a657bc754.jpg
Five servicemen were injured and received the necessary medical assistance.The station described the attack as a gross violation of the guarantees provided by the Ukrainian side.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/ukrainian-strike-on-znpp-dangerous-precedent-of-targeted-attack---rosatom-ceo-1124235406.html
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1f/1124223288_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c6f662c80850c9c4aa2b8dc771bbddc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
zaporozhye
Ukraine Violates Ceasefire at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
12:28 GMT 05.06.2026 (Updated: 12:56 GMT 05.06.2026)
The Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, with a drone dropping a munition on personnel from a Russian Defense Ministry demining team.
Five servicemen were injured and received the necessary medical assistance.
"The incident occurred during the first hours of the ceasefire introduced to allow work on restoring the 750 kV Dneprovskaya power line, which is of critical importance for the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," the plant said.
The station described the attack as a gross violation of the guarantees provided by the Ukrainian side.