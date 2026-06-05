https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/ukraine-violates-ceasefire-at-zaporozhye-npp-1124268263.html

Ukraine Violates Ceasefire at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine Violates Ceasefire at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, with a drone dropping a munition on personnel from a Russian... 05.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-05T12:28+0000

2026-06-05T12:28+0000

2026-06-05T12:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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Five servicemen were injured and received the necessary medical assistance.The station described the attack as a gross violation of the guarantees provided by the Ukrainian side.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/ukrainian-strike-on-znpp-dangerous-precedent-of-targeted-attack---rosatom-ceo-1124235406.html

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