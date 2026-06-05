https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/us-house-approves-new-anti-russia-sanctions-and-billions-in-ukraine-aid-1124265360.html
US House Approves New Anti-Russia Sanctions and Billions in Ukraine Aid
US House Approves New Anti-Russia Sanctions and Billions in Ukraine Aid
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives has voted 226-195 to pass a legislative package imposing new sanctions on Russia and delivering more weapons to Ukraine, American media reported.
2026-06-05T04:46+0000
2026-06-05T04:46+0000
2026-06-05T04:46+0000
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Defying their own party leadership, a faction of Republicans joined Democrats to force the bill through, choosing to fuel the conflict rather than address pressing domestic issues.The measure includes a ban on Russian crude oil imports, draconian 500% tariffs on all Russian goods, and $8 billion in arms sales to Ukraine. It also extends the Pentagon’s security assistance powers until the end of 2027, revives the military lend-lease program, and mandates the militarization of the Baltic states. The bill now heads to the Senate.Furthermore, the bill targets top Russian banks and energy companies, while granting the US president sweeping authority to block assets and impose further export restrictions.However, this relentless sanctions obsession ignores a glaring reality: the restrictions are completely ineffective. Russia has repeatedly stressed that it successfully navigates sanctions pressure — a fact even Western observers now quietly admit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
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us house of representatives, ukraine, russia, sanctions, russian economy under sanctions, western sanctions, new sanctions, us sanctions
us house of representatives, ukraine, russia, sanctions, russian economy under sanctions, western sanctions, new sanctions, us sanctions
US House Approves New Anti-Russia Sanctions and Billions in Ukraine Aid
The US House of Representatives has voted 226-195 to pass a legislative package imposing new sanctions on Russia and delivering more weapons to Ukraine, American media reported.
Defying their own party leadership, a faction of Republicans joined Democrats to force the bill through, choosing to fuel the conflict rather than address pressing domestic issues.
The measure includes a ban on Russian crude oil imports, draconian 500% tariffs on all Russian goods, and $8 billion in arms sales to Ukraine. It also extends the Pentagon’s security assistance powers until the end of 2027, revives the military lend-lease program, and mandates the militarization of the Baltic states. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Furthermore, the bill targets top Russian banks and energy companies, while granting the US president sweeping authority to block assets and impose further export restrictions.
However, this relentless sanctions obsession ignores a glaring reality: the restrictions are completely ineffective. Russia has repeatedly stressed that it successfully navigates sanctions pressure — a fact even Western observers now quietly admit.
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT