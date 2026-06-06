Errol Musk Praises Organization of SPIEF
13:53 GMT 06.06.2026 (Updated: 14:01 GMT 06.06.2026)
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South African businessman Errol Musk, the father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, told Sputnik that he was impressed by the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), saying such a level of organization is uncommon.
"Very good, very good. You know, really, a top draw, so they [the organizers] have done a very, very good job. And it's wonderful to see congress so well organized and so beautiful, such a beautiful venue. It's scarce nowadays to find something like," Musk said. He added that the forum is a source of pride.
Errol Musk also called the European Union a fake entity that represents no one and is trying to conceal that fact.
"The European Union represents nobody. Nobody. It's fake, you know? And they are trying to pretend that they are not. The people are not behind them."
🚨 Errol Musk praises SPIEF organizers— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 6, 2026
The St Petersburg International Economic Forum did an excellent job of showing off advanced Russian technology and investment opportunities, said South African businessman Errol Musk, father of Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
💬 “My… pic.twitter.com/mWiEtEQnXb
The European population does not support either the bloc or the region's governments, according to Elon Musk’s father.
"They just had elections across the country in England where the government got 8% of the vote. 92% of the people voted against the government. Yeah. And they still don't resign. So, it's a terrible situation."
He also touched upon the Ukraine issue, stressing that the current Ukrainian government was not elected, and therefore has no authority to govern the country.
"The present government in Ukraine is not elected to anything. They have no election mandate, nothing. The actual political parties are in prison."
Errol Musk, who has visited Russia several times, previously told Sputnik that the country is a great place to invest, citing its advanced technology sector and numerous attractive investment opportunities. He called Russia a superpower because of its people, whom he described as intelligent, energetic and hardworking.
The 2026 SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
23 August 2025, 05:36 GMT