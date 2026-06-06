https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/errol-musk-praises-organization-of-spief-1124277259.html

Errol Musk Praises Organization of SPIEF

Errol Musk Praises Organization of SPIEF

Sputnik International

South African businessman Errol Musk, the father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, told Sputnik that he was impressed by the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), saying such a level of organization is uncommon.

2026-06-06T13:53+0000

2026-06-06T13:53+0000

2026-06-06T14:01+0000

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"Very good, very good. You know, really, a top draw, so they [the organizers] have done a very, very good job. And it's wonderful to see congress so well organized and so beautiful, such a beautiful venue. It's scarce nowadays to find something like," Musk said. He added that the forum is a source of pride.Errol Musk also called the European Union a fake entity that represents no one and is trying to conceal that fact.The European population does not support either the bloc or the region's governments, according to Elon Musk’s father.He also touched upon the Ukraine issue, stressing that the current Ukrainian government was not elected, and therefore has no authority to govern the country.Errol Musk, who has visited Russia several times, previously told Sputnik that the country is a great place to invest, citing its advanced technology sector and numerous attractive investment opportunities. He called Russia a superpower because of its people, whom he described as intelligent, energetic and hardworking.The 2026 SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

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