Russia Has 'Very Good' Quality of Space Rockets - Errol Musk

Errol Musk, the father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, has praised Russian space rockets in an interview with Sputnik, in which he discussed the International Space Station (ISS) and how SpaceX had become an important part of US space endeavors.
"The Russians have very good stuff," Errol Musk said about Russian rocket ships.
During the conversation, he noted that Russian rockets were "designed and built many years ago", while his son’s company SpaceX is "more modern".
In June, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said that the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is actively communicating with Elon Musk's team on cooperation in the space sector.
Errol Musk has also highlighted the remarkable ingenuity of the Russian people noting their significant contributions to global innovation.
"The Russians are prolific inventors. You know, so many of the things that were invented in the West, were invented at roughly the same time in Russia," Errol Musk said.
During the conversation, he mentioned the invention of the telephone pointing out that a Russian inventor had developed a similar device around the same time Alexander Graham Bell applied for his patent in the United States.
Errol Musk also pointed out the simultaneous development of aviation, with Russia's efforts in the field of flight coincided with the historic achievement of the Wright brothers in 1903.
"The aircraft flying was active in Russia and at the same time, the Wright brothers were flying," Musk told Sputnik.
He spoke very highly of the Russian capital, calling it a magnificent city.
"Moscow is very nice. I am very impressed," Errol Musk pointed out when talking about his recent trip to Russia.
He further said that Moscow is "far more impressive" than Paris or London, and that only Washington DC has a "little bit" of what Moscow has.
"Moscow is, without a doubt, the most magnificent … city in the world," Errol Musk told RIA Novosti.
In June, Errol Musk attended the Forum of the Future 2050 in Moscow, where he called Russia one of the world's best countries. He also called Russian President Vladimir Putin an impressive man.
Errol Musk is a South African businessman, educated in electromechanical engineering. He also worked as an electrical and mechanical engineering consultant and in real estate. He served as a representative of the Progressive Party in the Pretoria’s City Council, South Africa, showing his involvement in politics.