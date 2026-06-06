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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/germany-will-not-regain-prosperity-unless-nord-stream-is-restored---lawmaker-1124273952.html
Germany Will Not Regain Prosperity Unless Nord Stream is Restored - Lawmaker
Germany Will Not Regain Prosperity Unless Nord Stream is Restored - Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Germany will not be able to restore its prosperity unless the Nord Stream pipeline is restored, Steffen Kotre, a Bundestag lawmaker from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) opposition party, told Sputnik.
2026-06-06T09:46+0000
2026-06-06T09:46+0000
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"I don't think Germany will be able to restore its prosperity or keep its industrial base unless Nord Stream is restored. This applies to the gas pipeline as a whole, as Nord Stream was and, to some extent, still is," Kotre said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).The 2026 SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into the attack on suspicion of international terrorism. Russia repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.In December 2025, the German Federal Court issued a ruling stating that it was highly likely that Ukraine had ordered the Nord Stream explosions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-interested-in-investing-in-nord-stream---trumps-ex-adviser-1123880953.html
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germany, nord stream, prosperity, gas pipeline, investigation, explosions

Germany Will Not Regain Prosperity Unless Nord Stream is Restored - Lawmaker

09:46 GMT 06.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankNord Stream Pipe
Nord Stream Pipe - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2026
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Germany will not be able to restore its prosperity unless the Nord Stream pipeline is restored, Steffen Kotre, a Bundestag lawmaker from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) opposition party, told Sputnik.
"I don't think Germany will be able to restore its prosperity or keep its industrial base unless Nord Stream is restored. This applies to the gas pipeline as a whole, as Nord Stream was and, to some extent, still is," Kotre said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The 2026 SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
Piping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
Analysis
US Interested in Investing in Nord Stream - Trump's Ex-Adviser
23 March, 10:25 GMT

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were hit by explosions in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out an act of sabotage.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into the attack on suspicion of international terrorism. Russia repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
In December 2025, the German Federal Court issued a ruling stating that it was highly likely that Ukraine had ordered the Nord Stream explosions.
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