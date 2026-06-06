https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/iran-warns-us-strikes-risk-dragging-middle-east-back-into-conflict-1124278277.html

Iran Warns US Strikes Risk Dragging Middle East Back Into Conflict

Iran Warns US Strikes Risk Dragging Middle East Back Into Conflict

Sputnik International

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The United States is exposing the Middle East to serious risks by violating the ceasefire with Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on... 06.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-06T18:50+0000

2026-06-06T18:50+0000

2026-06-06T18:50+0000

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us central command (centcom)

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iran

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Earlier in the week, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces carried out strikes on Iranian radar stations in Goruk and on Qeshm Island amid drone attacks. Iran responded by targeting US bases in the region. Iran would defend its sovereignty and national interests using all available capabilities, the ministry added. It also called on countries in the region to refrain from providing the US with territory or facilities for carrying out aggression against Iran. The ministry further urged the United Nations and other international organizations to respond swiftly and effectively to US actions and to take measures to prevent further destabilization of the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/trump-hints-at-resumption-of-military-action-against-iran-1124274223.html

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us central command (centcom), middle east, iran, us