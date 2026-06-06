https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/iran-warns-us-strikes-risk-dragging-middle-east-back-into-conflict-1124278277.html
Iran Warns US Strikes Risk Dragging Middle East Back Into Conflict
Iran Warns US Strikes Risk Dragging Middle East Back Into Conflict
Sputnik International
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The United States is exposing the Middle East to serious risks by violating the ceasefire with Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on... 06.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-06T18:50+0000
2026-06-06T18:50+0000
2026-06-06T18:50+0000
us-israel war on iran
us central command (centcom)
middle east
iran
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0f/1122254405_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_db4b58819309d8a9571ab6463d482fdc.jpg
Earlier in the week, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces carried out strikes on Iranian radar stations in Goruk and on Qeshm Island amid drone attacks. Iran responded by targeting US bases in the region. Iran would defend its sovereignty and national interests using all available capabilities, the ministry added. It also called on countries in the region to refrain from providing the US with territory or facilities for carrying out aggression against Iran. The ministry further urged the United Nations and other international organizations to respond swiftly and effectively to US actions and to take measures to prevent further destabilization of the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/trump-hints-at-resumption-of-military-action-against-iran-1124274223.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0f/1122254405_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ede8438ed762fd27424f2f038143047.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us central command (centcom), middle east, iran, us
us central command (centcom), middle east, iran, us
Iran Warns US Strikes Risk Dragging Middle East Back Into Conflict
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The United States is exposing the Middle East to serious risks by violating the ceasefire with Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
Earlier in the week, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces carried out strikes on Iranian radar stations in Goruk and on Qeshm Island amid drone attacks. Iran responded by targeting US bases in the region.
"Repeated violations of the ceasefire by the United States confirm that this country is not only unwilling to de-escalate and return to the path of stability, but is also exposing the region to serious threats through its adventurist actions. Responsibility for the consequences of these unlawful actions and any possible escalation of any kind will rest with the US government," the ministry said in a statement.
Iran would defend its sovereignty and national interests using all available capabilities, the ministry added. It also called on countries in the region to refrain from providing the US with territory or facilities for carrying out aggression against Iran.
The ministry further urged the United Nations and other international organizations to respond swiftly and effectively to US actions and to take measures to prevent further destabilization of the region.