https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/trump-hints-at-resumption-of-military-action-against-iran-1124274223.html
Trump Hints at Resumption of Military Action Against Iran
Trump Hints at Resumption of Military Action Against Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible resumption of military action against Iran. 06.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-06T09:50+0000
2026-06-06T09:50+0000
2026-06-06T09:50+0000
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"We'll go pretty quickly, because I have to get back to fighting a war in Iran," Trump said during a speech to farmers in Wisconsin.On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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us, iran, war, resumption, strikes, speech, donald trump
Trump Hints at Resumption of Military Action Against Iran
US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible resumption of military action against Iran.
"We'll go pretty quickly, because I have to get back to fighting a war in Iran," Trump said during a speech to farmers in Wisconsin.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.