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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/trump-hints-at-resumption-of-military-action-against-iran-1124274223.html
Trump Hints at Resumption of Military Action Against Iran
Trump Hints at Resumption of Military Action Against Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible resumption of military action against Iran. 06.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-06T09:50+0000
2026-06-06T09:50+0000
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"We'll go pretty quickly, because I have to get back to fighting a war in Iran," Trump said during a speech to farmers in Wisconsin.On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/trump-calls-house-vote-on-war-powers-meaningless-amid-ongoing-iran-negotiations-1124259071.html
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Trump Hints at Resumption of Military Action Against Iran

09:50 GMT 06.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag is placed among the ruins of a police station struck Monday during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An Iranian flag is placed among the ruins of a police station struck Monday during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible resumption of military action against Iran.
"We'll go pretty quickly, because I have to get back to fighting a war in Iran," Trump said during a speech to farmers in Wisconsin.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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4 June, 13:21 GMT
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