https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/trump-hints-at-resumption-of-military-action-against-iran-1124274223.html

Trump Hints at Resumption of Military Action Against Iran

Trump Hints at Resumption of Military Action Against Iran

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible resumption of military action against Iran. 06.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-06T09:50+0000

2026-06-06T09:50+0000

2026-06-06T09:50+0000

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"We'll go pretty quickly, because I have to get back to fighting a war in Iran," Trump said during a speech to farmers in Wisconsin.On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/trump-calls-house-vote-on-war-powers-meaningless-amid-ongoing-iran-negotiations-1124259071.html

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