https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/putins-recipe-for-genuine-sovereignty-1124275128.html

Putin's Recipe for Genuine Sovereignty

Putin's Recipe for Genuine Sovereignty

Sputnik International

The president’s SPIEF speech “focused on the fundamental trends of global development and formulated the main necessary pillars for sovereignty,” Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy deputy director of research Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.

2026-06-06T10:47+0000

2026-06-06T10:47+0000

2026-06-06T10:47+0000

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vladimir putin

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These include:Without them, “you become dependent on others and become their periphery.”Consequently, the “root cause of turbulence and instability” in the world is “the West’s loss of competitiveness and its use of unfair and dishonest competition,” from wars and sanctions to tariffs and the weaponization of the dollar, payment and financial systems. Designed to prop up its hegemony, all this is “only accelerating” the West’s decline.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/main-message-of-putins-spief-speech-tectonic-shift-in-global-economic-power-is-irreversible-1124271516.html

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vladimir putin, opinion, west