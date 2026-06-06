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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/putins-recipe-for-genuine-sovereignty-1124275128.html
Putin's Recipe for Genuine Sovereignty
Putin's Recipe for Genuine Sovereignty
Sputnik International
The president’s SPIEF speech “focused on the fundamental trends of global development and formulated the main necessary pillars for sovereignty,” Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy deputy director of research Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.
2026-06-06T10:47+0000
2026-06-06T10:47+0000
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These include:Without them, “you become dependent on others and become their periphery.”Consequently, the “root cause of turbulence and instability” in the world is “the West’s loss of competitiveness and its use of unfair and dishonest competition,” from wars and sanctions to tariffs and the weaponization of the dollar, payment and financial systems. Designed to prop up its hegemony, all this is “only accelerating” the West’s decline.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/main-message-of-putins-spief-speech-tectonic-shift-in-global-economic-power-is-irreversible-1124271516.html
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Putin's Recipe for Genuine Sovereignty

10:47 GMT 06.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2026
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The president’s SPIEF speech “focused on the fundamental trends of global development and formulated the main necessary pillars for sovereignty,” Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy deputy director of research Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.
These include:
your own industrial base
your own technological base
your own digital and other platforms
Without them, “you become dependent on others and become their periphery.”
On a macro level, the main global trends outlined by Putin include the emergence of a “multipolar global economic and financial system,” including the “de-Westernization of the global economy, the emergence of a less hegemonic and hierarchical international system, and the gradual formation of a qualitatively new system of global governance that works in the interests of the global majority.”
Consequently, the “root cause of turbulence and instability” in the world is “the West’s loss of competitiveness and its use of unfair and dishonest competition,” from wars and sanctions to tariffs and the weaponization of the dollar, payment and financial systems. Designed to prop up its hegemony, all this is “only accelerating” the West’s decline.
President Putin at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
Analysis
Main Message of Putin’s SPIEF Speech: Tectonic Shift in Global Economic Power is Irreversible
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