https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/putins-recipe-for-genuine-sovereignty-1124275128.html
Putin's Recipe for Genuine Sovereignty
Putin's Recipe for Genuine Sovereignty
Sputnik International
The president’s SPIEF speech “focused on the fundamental trends of global development and formulated the main necessary pillars for sovereignty,” Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy deputy director of research Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.
2026-06-06T10:47+0000
2026-06-06T10:47+0000
2026-06-06T10:47+0000
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vladimir putin
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These include:Without them, “you become dependent on others and become their periphery.”Consequently, the “root cause of turbulence and instability” in the world is “the West’s loss of competitiveness and its use of unfair and dishonest competition,” from wars and sanctions to tariffs and the weaponization of the dollar, payment and financial systems. Designed to prop up its hegemony, all this is “only accelerating” the West’s decline.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/main-message-of-putins-spief-speech-tectonic-shift-in-global-economic-power-is-irreversible-1124271516.html
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vladimir putin, opinion, west
vladimir putin, opinion, west
Putin's Recipe for Genuine Sovereignty
The president’s SPIEF speech “focused on the fundamental trends of global development and formulated the main necessary pillars for sovereignty,” Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy deputy director of research Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.
your own technological base
your own digital and other platforms
Without them, “you become dependent on others and become their periphery.”
On a macro level, the main global trends outlined by Putin include the emergence of a “multipolar global economic and financial system,” including the “de-Westernization of the global economy, the emergence of a less hegemonic and hierarchical international system, and the gradual formation of a qualitatively new system of global governance that works in the interests of the global majority.”
Consequently, the “root cause of turbulence and instability” in the world is “the West’s loss of competitiveness and its use of unfair and dishonest competition,” from wars and sanctions to tariffs and the weaponization of the dollar, payment and financial systems. Designed to prop up its hegemony, all this is “only accelerating” the West’s decline.