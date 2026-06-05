https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/main-message-of-putins-spief-speech-tectonic-shift-in-global-economic-power-is-irreversible-1124271516.html

Main Message of Putin’s SPIEF Speech: Tectonic Shift in Global Economic Power is Irreversible

Main Message of Putin’s SPIEF Speech: Tectonic Shift in Global Economic Power is Irreversible

Sputnik International

The president’s address at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has garnered the attention of economists, financial and geopolitics analysts the world over. Sputnik queried four of them regarding some of its main points.

2026-06-05T17:21+0000

2026-06-05T17:21+0000

2026-06-05T17:21+0000

analysis

vladimir putin

russia

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

russian economy

economics

trade

debt

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"The central thesis was the irreversible shift in the global economic center of gravity, and with it, political power — away from the old Western-centric order toward a multipolar configuration," top Pakistani financial analyst Syed Javed Hassan told Sputnik, commenting on Putin's speech."The current turbulence is not an anomaly but as the predictable consequence of this transition from a 'vertical' model of dominance to one in which multiple centers of growth coexist and compete on more equal terms," Hassan added."The paradigm of global development itself is changing. Business and capital are gravitating toward regions offering more dynamic prospects, while the focus of world trade and finance continues to migrate. This rebalancing is ultimately making the international system 'more just', because economic growth is now reaching a broader array of countries rather than remaining concentrated in a handful of traditional powers," he said.Sky's the Limit for BRICS Bloc's Economic Growth“The countries of and associated with BRICS are also comparatively unencumbered socially, politically, and economically and tend to take pragmatic steps rather than unrealistic social experimentation, often at the behest of a political center such as the USA or EU,” the veteran financial analyst stressed.That was Goncharoff’s explanation for Putin’s remark that nearly 50% of global GDP growth in the past 5 years has been among BRICS countries, compared to just 18% among the G7.Big Debt = Big Problems“High debt acts as a strategic constraint for the Eurozone. As European nations allocate significant portions of their annual budgets merely to service the interest on existing debt, they have less financial flexibility to address emerging challenges,” foreign affairs analyst Adriel Kasonta told Sputnik, commenting on Putin’s debt talk at the business forum.“This fiscal tightrope makes it difficult to rapidly increase defense spending, fund the green energy transition, or subsidize advanced technology sectors to compete with the United States and China.”Conversely, Russia’s “low debt-to-GDP ratio provides short-term resilience against Western economic warfare,” at least in the short-to-medium term.“Because the state does not depend on international credit markets, sanctions cannot easily trigger a standard sovereign default, giving Moscow the fiscal breathing room to sustain a wartime economy.”Geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano agrees.“The stark contrast in public debt levels reflects profound differences in fiscal responsibility and economic governance,” Giuliano told Sputnik, commenting on Putin’s remark that Russia’s debt stands at 16.4% of GDP, compared to 81% among the Eurozone.Such high debt levels mean the loss of national sovereignty, he warned.Russia Deliberately Cooling Its Economy? Here's What That Means“The economy in 2023-2024 and even until the start of 2025 was growing very rapidly. One of the consequences was, firstly, inflation, and secondly, an increase in government spending, and not only related to the special military operation,” Expert RA lead economist Anton Tabakh explained.That was his response to Putin’s remarks that the current drop in Russian GDP growth is deliberate, and being done "to strengthen the foundation, the health of the Russian economy and its macroeconomic indicators."

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vladimir putin, russia, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief), russian economy, economics, trade, debt